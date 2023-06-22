Submit Release
News Search

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,430 in the last 365 days.

A meeting was held with the head of the Japan International Cooperation Agency Bito Yoshibumi

UZBEKISTAN, June 22 - A meeting was held with the head of the Japan International Cooperation Agency Bito Yoshibumi

On June 22 this year, the Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sherzod Kudbiev met with the head of the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) office in the Republic of Uzbekistan, Bito Yoshibumi, and the former head of this office, Miyazaki Suguru.

At the beginning of the meeting, Bito Yoshibumi expressed hope for further development of cooperation with the ministry in connection with his appointment as head of the JICA office in Uzbekistan.

During the conversation, issues of budget support, modernization of the energy and transport infrastructure in our country, financing of the developing mortgage market through demographic dividends and organization of work in such areas as the creation of new jobs were discussed.

Bito Yoshibumi: “Before Uzbekistan, I worked in India and Bangladesh, which are among the largest debtors of JICA. When attracting loans, an important factor is the country’s ability to repay the debt. I would like to note that Uzbekistan has a properly established mechanism for repaying loans.”

As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to support joint projects and the wide use of new opportunities.

Source: Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Поделиться

You just read:

A meeting was held with the head of the Japan International Cooperation Agency Bito Yoshibumi

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more