UZBEKISTAN, June 22 - A meeting was held with the head of the Japan International Cooperation Agency Bito Yoshibumi

On June 22 this year, the Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sherzod Kudbiev met with the head of the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) office in the Republic of Uzbekistan, Bito Yoshibumi, and the former head of this office, Miyazaki Suguru.

At the beginning of the meeting, Bito Yoshibumi expressed hope for further development of cooperation with the ministry in connection with his appointment as head of the JICA office in Uzbekistan.

During the conversation, issues of budget support, modernization of the energy and transport infrastructure in our country, financing of the developing mortgage market through demographic dividends and organization of work in such areas as the creation of new jobs were discussed.

Bito Yoshibumi: “Before Uzbekistan, I worked in India and Bangladesh, which are among the largest debtors of JICA. When attracting loans, an important factor is the country’s ability to repay the debt. I would like to note that Uzbekistan has a properly established mechanism for repaying loans.”

As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to support joint projects and the wide use of new opportunities.

Source: Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan