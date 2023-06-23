Mini Mall Storage Opens its New Climate Controlled Building in West Memphis

West Memphis, Arkansas – Mini Mall Storage opened its new climate controlled building in West Memphis that has over 140 storage units with covered parking spaces. Customers who want to store temperature-sensitive items can greatly benefit from using the climate-controlled storage units because it adds an extra layer of protection to their valuable items. These types of climate-controlled storage units are kept at a consistent temperature throughout the year regardless of the weather that is outside. These storage units are an excellent choice for customers who need to store delicate items including documents, leather, musical instruments, or even vinyl records.

Mini Mall Storage also has drive up self storage units that are now available for customers in West Memphis. The storage units range from 5’ x 5’ small to 10’ x 30’ large and there is a special 50% discount for the next three months on select units that customers can take full advantage of. Customers can choose to book the drive-up storage units, climate controlled storage units, and parking spots.

There’s a wide range of storage size options available including:

10’ x 10’ small

10’ x 15’ medium

10’ x 20’ large

10’ x 30’ extra large

25’ parking

The 10’ x 10’ storage units are great for king-sized beds, lots of boxes, and bedroom furniture. This storage unit is about half the size of an average garage and works well for customers who don’t need too much space but still want the capacity to store furniture and boxes.

The 10’ x 20’ storage units can hold items that can fit in a single car garage. This is an excellent option for customers who have significant storage needs and are looking to free up space for their homes or need storage when they move.

Mini Mall Storage makes the process of storing the furniture relatively easy. All you’ll need is a valid form of government-issued identification like a passport or a driver’s license to get the process started. Mini Mall Storage uses drive-up storage to make the customer experience as smooth as possible. These types of storage units are designed to allow customers to simply drive up and load or unload items in their storage unit. This is incredibly convenient and makes the process of moving items very simple and efficient. The drive up storage units are located on the ground floor for easy access and customers don’t have to navigate the elevators or stairs when loading or unloading their storage units.

Mini Mall Storage offers the best storage units in West Memphis that also include excellent amenities that are designed to make the customer experience pleasant and stress free. When customers pay for their storage units, they can access the following features:

Autopay

Month-to-month leases

Boxes and supplies for purchase

Fully fenced and gated facility

Surveillance cameras

Dollies and handcarts

There are several great features and amenities available to Mini Mall Storage customers. Their team is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service and providing the best possible services. Mini Mall Storage has a comprehensive size guide that can be used to analyze which storage unit size best suits the needs and aid the customer in their planning. Customers can rent or reserve their units online, by visiting the facility or simply giving them a call. If you’d like to get in touch with Mini Mall Storage or learn about their services, please visit their website.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/mini-mall-storage-opens-its-new-climate-controlled-building-in-west-memphis/

About Mini Mall Storage – West Memphis

At Mini Mall Storage, we bring the convenience you expect to every facility we own. An easy and convenient experience is at the forefront of our customer service model.

Contact Mini Mall Storage – West Memphis

701 Highway 77

West Memphis

Arkansas 72301

United States

(870) 359-4480

Website: https://www.minimallstorage.com/self-storage/arkansas/west-memphis/701-ar-77/