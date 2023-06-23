Experience Unparalleled Luxury Living at This Contemporary Masterpiece in Star-Studded Malibu, Set to Auction Online

The Kaizen Home | Contemporary Masterpiece Estate Resort-inspired living with custom-designed details Panoramic ocean views from the infinity pool Minutes away from famed beaches & Camarillo private airport Super reinforced concrete construction for longevity

The Contemporary Malibu masterpiece represented by agents Aaron Kirman, Branden Williams, and Rayni Williams, is set to auction in July via Concierge Auctions.

This Malibu estate is a once in a generation opportunity that epitomizes organic design with modern amenities and is the definition of California living.” — Aaron Kirman, Founder & CEO of AKG | Christie's International Real Estate

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Indulge in the epitome of luxury living at 'The Kaizen Home,' a contemporary Malibu masterpiece nestled along the stunning coastline of the Pacific. Originally listed for $74.8 million, now currently listed for $47.8 million, the palatial estate is set to auction via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with multibillion-dollar producing international real estate agents Aaron Kirman of AKG Christie's International Real Estate and Branden and Rayni Williams of Williams & Williams at The Beverly Hills Estates. The auction firm and renowned real estate agents team will collaborate once again, on the heels of the world-record sale of ‘The One’ in Bel Air last year. Bidding in the No Reserve auction is scheduled to be held 25–31 July via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Property

Kaizen, located at 11870 Ellice Street, was constructed entirely from super engineered concrete to last several centuries with a unique and ageless design and architectural style. Completed in 2022, this unique work of art embodies the singular vision by property owner Kris Halliday of MKH Developments from concept, architecture, and design to construction and bespoke furnishings, designed to provide a modern luxury sanctuary with an ultimate beach vibe. The home was influenced by ancient civilizations, meticulously incorporating Feng Shui and nature throughout. Take in panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean from the capacious living area, which overlooks a 95-foot tiled infinity pool. This entertainers' dream home is perfect for hosting events, functions, and pool parties in excess of 200 guests. Six bedrooms, each with their own private outdoor terrace, ten lavish bathrooms, and two spacious four-car garages equipped with electric car charging are just the start. A gated entrance ensures maximum seclusion and ultimate privacy on this expansive one-acre lot. With resort-inspired living, it features European floor-to-ceiling motorized frameless glass walls, custom finishes, hand-carved natural stone and wood walls, a 2,000-gallon aquarium, a 20,000-gallon koi pond, interior green walls, and a professional Dolby Atmos home theater. Two serene primary suites offer Pacific views. Ideal for locals and out-of-towners, the home boasts a prime location across from the Pacific Coast Highway, nestled just steps away from the soft golden sand and pristine waters of world-famous County Line Beach and Leo Carrillo Beach and just 15 minutes from the Camarillo private airport.

Premiere Malibu Location

Malibu, renowned for its idyllic coastal beauty and exclusive neighborhoods, has become a magnet for stars and celebrities seeking the ultimate retreat. Numerous Hollywood A-Listers, entrepreneurs, business titans, and celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Aniston, Larry Ellison, David Geffen, and Kim Kardashian, are among the ranks of esteemed homeowners in this coastal haven. In recent months, music icons Beyoncé and Jay-Z have also claimed their own slice of paradise in Malibu, further adding to its star-studded reputation. With its unparalleled beauty, sweeping ocean views, and an atmosphere of privacy, Malibu offers the perfect backdrop to find solace and respite. The luxe living doesn’t stop there: discover an array of renowned restaurants such as Nobu Malibu and Geoffrey's Malibu, indulge in entertainment at the famous Getty Villa, or seek retail therapy at the boutique Malibu Country Mart for high-end shopping and cultural experiences. Find Downtown L.A. at a moment’s notice, or head to the skies with convenient proximity to LAX. As the magnetic allure of Malibu's luxury real estate persists, it solidifies its position as a premier destination for the elite seeking the pinnacle of coastal splendor.

The Auction Method vs. Traditional Market

As the leading luxury real estate auction firm, Concierge Auctions has demonstrated the power and effectiveness of luxury auctions. In a series of recent successful sales, among those being ‘The One’—America’s largest private residence and a world-record setting property for highest price of any real estate listing in 2022, savvy sellers are recognizing the value of a time-oriented sale and the importance of global reach in the luxury realm. Last year, an exclusive River Oaks estate in Houston sold for $12.32M in just 41 days, garnering 14 bidders across the nation, including Texas, California, New Jersey, New Hampshire, and beyond. The Bahamian property, Elisium, a premier Ocean Club Estate, followed suit, selling for $15.68 million in just 35 days. The auction trend has proven successful world-wide, including the sale of an Amanpuri luxury ocean villa in Phuket, Thailand—gaveling in just 44 days. The auction method creates a sense of urgency among potential buyers, effectively bringing them off the sidelines to compete for ownership at market-value with a transparent process, while the seller's proactive strategy allows them to capitalize on international exposure.

QUOTES

"I believe in pushing the boundaries of innovation, and that extends to all aspects of my work. By proactively choosing a luxury auction for the sale of my home, I am embracing a time guaranteed solution that allows me to concentrate my energy on my next project without compromising on the quality or efficiency of the sales process.

—Kris Halliday, Current Home Owner & President of MKH Developments

"The Kaizen House is one of the finest pieces of contemporary architecture in Southern California. This Malibu estate is a once in a generation opportunity that epitomizes organic design with modern amenities and is the definition of California living."

—Aaron Kirman, Founder & CEO of AKG | Christie's International Real Estate

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to represent the remarkable Kaizen property in Malibu and bring it to auction with the esteemed team at Concierge Auctions. After our phenomenal success with the sale of The One, partnering with Concierge Auctions again is truly exhilarating. The Kaizen property is a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship, offering unparalleled luxury and breathtaking views. Together, we are poised to create another historic moment in the real estate world. I am excited to embark on this journey and exceed expectations once again."

—Rayni Williams, Co-Founder The Beverly Hills Estates

“Kaizen in Malibu, a true gem of luxury, is now heading to auction with Concierge Auctions. This exclusive opportunity allows discerning buyers to seize the moment and secure a world-class property nestled amidst the breathtaking beauty of Malibu's coastline. This is a once in a lifetime chance to claim a piece of paradise and live a life of unrivaled elegance and coastal splendor in the heart of Malibu.”

—Branden Williams, Co-Founder The Beverly Hills Estates

“The Kaizen Home exemplifies the type of exclusive, one-of-a-kind properties that are perfectly suited to the luxury auctions that have become our hallmark. We’re looking forward to another successful auction with this phenomenal agent team.”

—Chad Roffers, President of Concierge Auctions.

The Kaizen Home is now available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Aaron Kirman

Aaron Kirman is CEO of AKG | Christie's International Real Estate and CEO and techpreneur of the eponymously named Aaron Kirman Group, which includes a team of over 150. With over $10 billion in personal career sales, and $16 billion in team sales, Kirman represents the finest estates across the globe and is sought after by the most discerning clients, including titans of industry, celebrities, royal families, major lending institutions and foreign investors. Kirman currently represents the largest market share of luxury listings in the country with over $2.2 billion in active luxury inventory, and with over $2 billion in sales for 2022. Kirman's black book rolodex of billionaires, along with his vast knowledge and expertise in selling exclusive properties, have helped him to produce some of the highest prices in Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, and Malibu. A prominent figure in the luxury real estate market for the past 25 years, Kirman is known for selling homes priced in the hundred millions of dollars and has received international acclaim for record-setting sales across Southern California, including selling the Danny Thomas Estate, the Eddie Goetz Estate, and a $300 million property in the south of France. Kirman was ranked as the number one agent in Los Angeles and among the top five luxury real estate agents in the U.S. by the Wall Street Journal. Aaron attributes his success to his vast marketing and advertising strategies, partners, market knowledge, exclusive contact base and true love of luxury sales. He is sought by many developers to sell multi-unit projects including a private island in the Pacific, Turks and Caicos, and the W Hotels. Many developers, architects and designers contact Aaron prior to construction and completion of their projects to take advantage of his long track record of success to ensure that the design, architecture and plan would appeal to the right high-end buyers. Trustees and the courts have appointed Aaron to handle the most complex residential bankruptcy cases, including The One of Bel Air, which sold at $141 million and 777 Sarbonne, which was listed at $87,777,777. The star of TV's newest hit real estate show, Listing Impossible on CNBC, Kirman is regularly featured in publications like The New York Times, BBC, Forbes, CNN, The Los Angeles Times, Variety, the London Times, E! Entertainment and CBS.

About Christie’s International Real Estate

Christie’s International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories, Christie’s International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. For more information, please visit christiesrealestate.com.

About Rayni Williams

Specializing in high-end real estate, Rayni Romito Williams has established a remarkable record with more than $8.7 billion total with her partner in career sales. Her in-depth knowledge of market trends and luxury inventory, paired with her energetic and confident disposition has made her one of the nation’s top-producing female agents. Growing up in a family of developers, Rayni is no stranger to the world of real estate. Rayni possesses a unique skillset of being able to creatively market and understand the financial aspect of each transaction, which she acquired through her previous careers in journalism and the lending business. In 2005, Rayni returned to her real estate roots when she joined a Beverly Hills-based brokerage and immediately proved herself to be an honest and hard-working real estate professional. Shortly thereafter, Rayni met then colleague Branden Williams and began partnering on some of the most notable deals in LA. Growing quickly, Rayni and Branden developed an impressive roster of clientele, which now includes Jeremy Renner, Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie, Bruce Makowsky, Max Martin to name a few. More than a decade later, Rayni and Branden are still setting records in the LA real estate market. With more than $1 billion in sales in Trousdale alone and notable deals in Beverly Hills, the Bird Streets and Los Feliz, the power couple continues to be nationally recognized as a top-producing team. Rayni has been nationally and locally recognized for her impressive work, and has earned notable accolades including, The Wall Street Journal’s Top-Producing Agents, Variety’s Real Estate Elite, The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Real Estate Agents and Los Angeles Business Journal’s 500 influential people in Los Angeles. Additionally, she has provided real estate expert commentary for various top-tier national news outlets including Wall Street Journal, LA Times, Forbes, CNN, Business Insider, Bloomberg TV, Fox Business, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and more.

About Branden Williams

Born and raised in Beverly Hills, Branden holds a deep understanding of the local real estate market and brings a “hometown” advantage to the Williams & Williams Estates Group brand. Branden’s devotion to out-of-the-box creative marketing strategies, unwavering loyalty and relentless energy has resulted in a number of national and local accolades, including The Wall Street Journal’s Top-Producing Agents, Variety’s Real Estate Elite, and The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Real Estate Agents. Additionally, Branden has provided real estate expert commentary for various top-tier national news outlets including Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Fox Business, ABC News, People, CNN, CBS Money and more. While working at his first brokerage firm, he met his future wife Rayni Romito and the two launched Williams & Williams Estates Group in 2006. Together, Branden and Rayni are the go-to power couple representing clients such as Markus Persson, Dr. Dre, Jennifer Lopez and Bruce Willis, along with some of the world’s most notable listings including 924 Bel Air Rd sold for $94 million and a private Malibu estate sold for $110 million. Branden was a born salesman. The early experience of helping his father sell sheepskin and cowhide rugs at the age of 7 on the side of Fairfax Avenue instilled in him the business acumen and entrepreneurial aptitude that paved the way to his success. He continued working in the customer service and entertainment industry through college at the Fashion Institute of Technology in Los Angeles and later parlayed his passion for fashion and style into architecture, design and ultimately luxury real estate.

About The Beverly Hills Estates

The Beverly Hills Estates has reached the pinnacle of the global real estate market by specializing in architecturally significant and one-of-a-kind properties here in LA. The firm’s motto ‘We don’t follow trends, we set them’ has not only led to record-breaking sales, but also built their clients' property portfolios. The Beverly Hills Estates is the leading real estate firm in Los Angeles. Recognized as L.A.’s highest-performing real estate team based on their impressive sales record of over $780 million in 2019, with a career totaling over $8.7 billion in sales, the husband-and-wife real estate duo specialize in historic properties in Malibu, Trousdale, Beverly Hills, Los Feliz, and beyond. Their passion to preserve and protect Los Angeles' most iconic homes is mirrored in their representation of properties by world-renowned architects such as Paul R. Williams and Frank Lloyd Wright. In 2019, they broke the record of the highest priced Frank Lloyd Wright property ever sold by closing The Ennis House for $18M. Branden and Rayni bring an invaluable mix of passion & professionalism to every project and represent some of the most expensive listings in the world. www.thebeverlyhillsestates.com.

The Kaizen Home | Malibu, CA