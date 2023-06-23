Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, Gov. John Carney Promote Affordable Internet Access for All

DOVER, Del. – Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long, Governor John Carney, and community leaders are encouraging Delawareans to check their eligibility for free or low-cost internet options as Delaware kicks off summer learning and enrichment activities. The awareness coincides with the Biden Administration’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) Week of Action this June. Starting this summer, libraries across Delaware will be hosting free enrollment events so residents can receive assistance, learn about the program, and assess their eligibility. To take the first step, Delawareans can go to getacp.org/delaware to assess their eligibility and prepare application materials. To be eligible for the program, households must have an income below 200% of the federal poverty line, utilize SNAP, Medicaid (Medical), WIC, Pell Grant or other qualifying federal programs or have a student eligible for free or reduced-price meals.

ACP is a federal program that offers eligible households $30 per month toward home internet services. Most internet providers offer plans for $30 per month, which means that qualifying households can access free or low-cost internet service by enrolling in the ACP.

“Internet access is no longer a luxury for families; it’s a necessity. Access to the internet not only connects us to information, it connects Delawareans to each other and to the opportunities they need to thrive from job and educational opportunities to community resources and updates. The federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) levels the playing field and makes the promise of internet access a reality for more Delawareans,” said Lt. Governor Hall-Long. “I’m encouraging stakeholders, community leaders and officials to encourage Delawareans to find out their eligibility and see if they can receive free or low-cost internet access. It’s time we make the promise of internet access a reality for every Delawarean.”

“Internet has become a utility, just like electricity or water,” said Governor Carney. “The affordable Connectivity Program provides discounted internet access to qualifying Delaware families. I encourage Delaware families to see if they qualify today at getacp.org/de”

According to the federal government, more than 18.5 million households are enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program across the country, saving a total of over $500 million per month on their high-speed internet bills.

“In today’s world, internet access isn’t just a convenience – it’s a necessity. I’m proud that we passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help make broadband available for everyone, regardless of socioeconomic status or location,” said Sen. Carper. “Here in the First State, libraries will help Delawareans check their eligibility and get assistance with application materials for free or low-cost internet options. This Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) Week of Action, everyone has the opportunity to gain access to the critical online resources they need.”

“The pandemic put on full display the absolute necessity for every home to have access to reliable internet,” said Sen. Coons. “Thanks to President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Delawareans across the state will be able to afford fast and reliable online access.”

“The Affordable Connectivity Program is an opportunity for Delawareans to get connected to affordable, high-speed internet at little to no cost – a necessity for work, education, health care services, and more,” said Rep. Blunt Rochester. “That’s why I co-led the Emergency Broadband Connections Act to bolster access to broadband for low-income individuals, which became the basis for the Affordable Connectivity Program. I strongly encourage Delawareans across our state to visit affordableconnectivity.gov to see if they’re eligible for this transformative benefit.” “Delaware Libraries support Delawareans with internet access and digital literacy every day, which are core essentials for employment and to manage the tasks of daily life. Delaware Libraries are pleased to raise awareness and assist with registration for the Affordable Connectivity Program,” said Dr. Annie Norman, Delaware State Librarian.

Take advantage of local opportunities to learn more about ACP starting this summer. Digital Literacy Summer Associates (through AmeriCorps Vista) will available for 10 weeks in 12 libraries: Claymont Public Library

Wilmington Public Library- North Branch

Milford Public Library

Harrington Public Library

Milton Public Library

Georgetown Public Library

Greenwood Public Library

Bridgeville Public Library

Seaford Library & Cultural Center

Laurel Public Library

Delmar Public Library

Selbyville Public Library

Teleservice specialists who are ACP certified through the EducationSuperHighway LearnACP course will be available to help residents enroll in the program through the end of the year at 13 libraries:

Wilmington Public Library

Wilmington Public Library- North Branch

Elsmere Public Library

Woodlawn Public Library

Bear Public Library

Rt. 9 Library and Innovation Center

Dover Public Library

Newark Free Library

Milford Public Library

Lewes Public Library

Milton Public Library

Georgetown Public Library

Laurel Public Library

