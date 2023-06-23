When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 23, 2023 FDA Publish Date: June 23, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Shellfish

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk and sesame seeds Company Name: Santo’s Frozen Foods, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Santo’s Frozen Foods, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of select boxes of 100 count, 36 count, and 24 count boxes of Deviled Crabs because they contain undeclared milk and sesame seeds. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or sesame seeds run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Recalled product was distributed and available for purchase from March through June 2023.

The Deviled Crabs under recall are packaged in plain brown cardboard boxes with two white labels. The recalled products have a six digit Lot # starting with 23 and ending with 03 or 04 or 05. The Lot # is on a white label on the long side of the box.

The recall was initiated after it was found that the affected box labels do not declare milk or sesame seeds as allergens.

No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date. Consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or sesame seeds should not consume the product and discard it immediately. Santo’s Frozen Foods, Inc. has informed the FDA of this action.

Consumers with the product described can contact Santo’s Frozen Foods, Inc. at (813)875-4901 (7am-3pm EST, Monday-Friday.)