Matthew Crockett Sentenced to 18 Years for Serial Sex Assaults in Kenosha and Racine Uncovered by Backlogged Sexual Assault Kits

KENOSHA, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul and Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley are today announcing the sentencing of Matthew Crockett to 18 years of initial confinement, followed by 18 years of extended supervision following his guilty plea to three counts of 2nd degree sexual assault and 2 counts of false imprisonment in a case involving multiple previously backlogged sexual assaults evidence kits.

“This case demonstrates the vital role that forensic science and determined investigation can play in solving cases and protecting public safety,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to everyone whose hard work made this sentencing possible.”

“Attorney General Kaul and the Wisconsin department of Justice get a lot of credit for this sentencing. Through the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, a match was made between three separate cases in Kenosha and Racine and then the Division of Criminal Investigation followed up,” said Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley. “This is the only case in my career where familial DNA has been used. It’s a sign of extraordinary investigative resources used to figure out who a serial rapist was. Because of those substantial efforts by DOJ, communities will be safe from a serial rapist for 18 years minimum.”

In the complaint, Matthew P. Crockett, age 46 of Racine, is accused of first-degree sexual assault, second degree sexual assault, and two counts of false imprisonment. The complaint alleges the assaults occurred in 2014 and 2015 in Kenosha. The complaint also mentions two other alleged assaults that occurred in Racine in 2014 and 2017. Multiple previously backlogged sexual assault kits were tested as part of the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, linked, and led to today’s sentencing.

Further details are available in complaint. Contact dojcommunications@doj.state.wi.us to receive the complaint.

The prosecution was led by Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley.

This investigation was the result of a joint effort by local, state, and federal partners, as well as a multidisciplinary team of criminal justice professionals at the Wisconsin Department of Justice from the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory (WSCL), Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Division of Legal Services (DLS), Office of Crime Victim Services (OCVS), and Bureau of Justice Information and Analysis (BJIA), and Wisconsin Statewide Intelligence Center. They were assisted by the Racine Police Department, Kenosha Police Department, Racine County District Attorney’s Office, and the FBI.

For survivors looking for information about their sexual assault kit, contact the law enforcement agency where the assault was reported, a local sexual assault service provider, or the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services at 1-800-446-6564.