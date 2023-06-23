Saskatchewan Youth Apprenticeship Scholarships Awarded

CANADA, June 23 - Released on June 23, 2023

The Saskatchewan Apprenticeship and Trade Certification Commission (SATCC) is awarding 100 scholarships to graduating students from 70 communities across the province.

Saskatchewan Youth Apprenticeship (SYA) Industry Scholarships are given to students who've completed the SYA program and are committed to pursuing careers in the skilled trades. These scholarships are unique - students redeem them for $1,000 within two years of high school graduation by either registering as an apprentice and successfully completing Level 1 technical training, or by completing a recognized pre-employment program in a trade designated in Saskatchewan.

"Our province's economy is strong and skilled tradespeople are essential for continued growth," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Congratulations to the winners of this year's SYA Industry Scholarships. We wish you all the best as you embark on rewarding careers right here in Saskatchewan."

Educators who oversee the SYA program in their schools nominate exceptional students for the scholarship. A committee of SATCC staff members selects the winners.

Daven Dalisay, graduating from Outlook High School, is one of this year's scholarship recipients. He is interested in pursuing a career as a welder or plumber.

"Winning the Saskatchewan Youth Apprenticeship Industry Scholarship validates my passion and sets the stage for a future filled with endless opportunities," Dalisay said. "With this opportunity, I can hone my craft, learn from experts, and make a lasting impact in my chosen field. I'm grateful and ready to embrace the exciting journey ahead."

SYA participants complete 12 activities, including interviewing a journeyperson, attending a career fair and completing at least one day of on-the-job work experience. All SYA completers who register as apprentices in Saskatchewan within five years of program completion receive tangible benefits: the waiver of their apprenticeship registration fee and Level 1 technical training tuition, as well as 300 trade time hours.

"Careers in the skilled trades are meaningful, first-choice careers," SATCC Commission Board Chair Drew Tiefenbach said. "They give people the opportunity to innovate; learn while doing; work with their hands; and solve problems. Skilled tradespeople perform valuable work that positively impacts the people of Saskatchewan. The entire Commission Board is incredibly proud of these scholarship winners who plan to embark on careers as skilled tradespeople."

Since the scholarship's launch in 2009, more than 1,200 scholarships have been issued. The Government of Saskatchewan and 60 industry sponsors have invested a total of $1.2 million in the SYA Industry Scholarship fund.

Currently, there are nearly 2,800 participants and more than 300 schools registered in the SYA program.

To learn more about SYA, visit saskapprenticeship.ca/sask-youth-apprenticeship.

