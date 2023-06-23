The 125 for 125 Heritage Property Designation Initiative Has Begun

CANADA, June 23 - Released on June 23, 2023

The province has launched the 125 for 125 campaign, designed to encourage communities to celebrate and protect Saskatchewan's history while linking today's residents to the people and places that shaped our province. The goal is to add 125 municipally designated heritage properties by the time Saskatchewan celebrates its 125th anniversary in 2030.

"Heritage allows us to touch the past and embrace the future, to understand who we are as a province and people,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. “Through the 125 for 125 Initiative, we want to work with communities to preserve and protect these places for our future generations.”

There are more than 800 municipally designated properties in Saskatchewan, though fewer than 50 per cent of the province's municipalities have designated a heritage property. This program provides an opportunity for communities to recognize new and underrepresented stories from Saskatchewan's history.

Some things that can be considered when making an application:

Is it associated with important people or events in the community's history;

Does it represent an important theme in the community's social, political, economic, or industrial past;

Was it an important community gathering place;

Is it important for architectural or aesthetic reasons; and

Does its age or rarity contribute to its heritage value.

Any Saskatchewan community may designate a local or regional property as a Municipal Heritage Property. Individuals, community groups, and other interested parties can also ask their municipal council to consider a property for this designation.

An interactive map is available online that shows all Municipal and Provincial Designated Heritage properties in Saskatchewan. There is a desktop version and a mobile version.

To learn more about the Municipal Heritage Property Program, visit Designate a Municipal Heritage Property.

