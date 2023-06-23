Mary Lou Burton Celebrates the Adventures of Her Cats in a Charming Children’s Book
Celebrating the unique bond between humans and their feline friends.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Passionate cat lover Mary Lou Burton introduces young readers to the whimsical adventures of her four beloved cats in her delightful children’s book entitled “Fluffy’s Tails,” offering a perfect blend of entertainment and educational value.
Mary Lou Burton's impressive educational background, including degrees from Mount Aloysius Junior College, Slippery Rock State University, and the University of Pittsburgh, has shaped her career as a librarian specializing in the medical field. However, her true passion lies in working with young children, which inspired her to write "Fluffy’s Tails" for new and beginning readers.
In this adorable book, children will meet Fluffy, Mandee, Toulouse, and Merlot—feline friends with distinctive personalities and mischievous tendencies. Through engaging wordplay, little ones will embark on exciting journeys alongside these charming cats, experiencing laughter, fun, and the joy of reading.
A heartfelt tribute to Mary Lou Burton’s cats, three of whom have since passed away, leaving Merlot as her faithful companion, “Fluffy’s Tails” is available for purchase in print and digital formats on Amazon and other major online retailers.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding
media@writersbranding.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube