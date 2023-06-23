Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,571 in the last 365 days.

EUAM organises training in the Netherlands for Ukrainian law enforcers on vehicle registration and driving licences

The European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM) Ukraine organised a study visit to the Netherlands in June, inviting the leadership of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry. 

The purpose of the visit was to learn about Dutch practices in vehicle registration and driving licence issuing aimed at improving services, implementing EU standards and ensuring accessibility for people with disabilities. This area is particularly relevant for Ukraine, given the increased number of such people as a result of the war.

During the study visit, practitioners from The Netherlands Vehicle Authority and the Central Bureau of Driving Licences (CBR) covered such topics as the vehicle registration process, mobile documents, periodic inspections, international data exchange, and the potential for Ukraine to join the European car and driving licence information system.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EUAM organises training in the Netherlands for Ukrainian law enforcers on vehicle registration and driving licences

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more