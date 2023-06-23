EUAM organises training in the Netherlands for Ukrainian law enforcers on vehicle registration and driving licences

The European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM) Ukraine organised a study visit to the Netherlands in June, inviting the leadership of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry.

The purpose of the visit was to learn about Dutch practices in vehicle registration and driving licence issuing aimed at improving services, implementing EU standards and ensuring accessibility for people with disabilities. This area is particularly relevant for Ukraine, given the increased number of such people as a result of the war.

During the study visit, practitioners from The Netherlands Vehicle Authority and the Central Bureau of Driving Licences (CBR) covered such topics as the vehicle registration process, mobile documents, periodic inspections, international data exchange, and the potential for Ukraine to join the European car and driving licence information system.

