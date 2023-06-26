Château Malartic-Lagraviere x Film Independent event
Château Malartic-Lagravière is featured at the New Wave Actors eventLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 20, 2023, Château Malartic Lagravière was glad to support the New Wave Actors, a diverse group of talented voices, selected by Film Independent and SAGindie, who have broken into the industry and continue to deliver breakout performances.
The event – a partnership between Film Independent @The Wallis and SAGindie, with additional support from Easterseals Disability Services – featured an in-depth conversation with six exceptional actors deserving of recognition, moderated by Darrien Gipson (Executive Director, SAGindie).
The conversation was truly a great moment! It highlighted talented actors who continuously deliver breakout performances. This 2023 edition honored the following rising talent: Annie Gonzalez (Flamin' Hot), Isis King (With Love), Young Mazino (Beef), Su Ann Pien (As We See It), Lionel Boyce (The Bear), Lukita Maxwell (Shrinking), and Josie Totah (Other People).
Film Independent, the nonprofit arts organization responsible for the iconic and star-studded annual Film Independent Spirit Awards kicking off each awards season, organized this exciting event that took place on June 20 at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Los Angeles.
Before the panel conversation, the evening began with an exclusive and private cocktail reception, where the wines of Château Malartic-Lagravière were served in red and white varietals to the delighted 75 invited guests, talents, high-level Members, Subscribers and VIP industry guests!
Château Malartic-Lagravière and the silver screen: a long history!
Since 2019, the renowned Bordeaux winery has sponsored the American Cinematheque Awards in Hollywood, having signed magnums with Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds.
Last February, continuing its dedication to the entertainment industry, Château Malartic-Lagravière was part of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The estate was honored to have paid tribute to Brendan Fraser, 2023 Oscar Best Actor Winner, who signed a Magnum of Malartic.
In 2022, it was a sponsor of the Tribeca Festival. In the past few years, Malartic has been increasingly featured in films and leading television series, most recently, Emily in Paris and Death on the Nile.
About Château Malartic-Lagravière
Château Malartic-Lagravière, in Léognan, has been the property of the Bonnie Family for more than 25 years. Alfred and Michèle Bonnie have committed themselves to the revival of the estate since its acquisition in 1997, and their children Véronique and Jean-Jacques are now ensuring its destiny. Having enjoyed an excellent reputation from the beginning of the 19th century, the winery is one of only six properties which is classified in the 1953 Graves classification of Grand Crus Classé.
Everything in Malartic is managed with the highest precision, and quite a bit of their own storytelling. “Just like creating an award-winning film that is going to be replayed and remembered for years to come, my family and I are the guardians of a 300-year-old legacy. We are in charge of producing high-quality, unique wines, but we also work to promote our vision to carry the property into the new era with a focus on sustainable farming and protecting the natural environment for future generations” says co-owner Véronique Bonnie.
###
Additional photos available upon request.
Press Contacts:
Janet Mick – jmick@itpublicrelations.com 917-294-0012
Séverine Bonnie – severine.bonnie@malartic-lagraviere.com - + 33 (0) 556 64 75
Janet Mick
IT Public Relations
+1 917-294-0012
jmick@itpublicrelations.com