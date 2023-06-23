FWC names Brian Smith new director of the Division of Law Enforcement

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) recently announced Brian Smith as the new director of the agency’s Division of Law Enforcement. Col. Smith will oversee more than 1,000 employees who protect Florida’s natural resources and provide public safety on state lands and waters in the FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement.

“I know Colonel Smith will continue the fantastic leadership Executive Director Young began and take it to the next level,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. “The relationships he has built combined with his vision for the future can lead to nothing but success for not only the Division of Law Enforcement but the agency as a whole.”

“Colonel Smith’s years of experience and comprehensive knowledge and passion for FWC’s complex and important purpose made him the obvious choice to lead us into the future,” said Executive Director Roger Young. “I know he will lead with integrity and professionalism and dedicate his time to protecting the people of Florida and conserving our natural resources.”

Col. Smith was born and raised in Tampa. After graduating high school, he joined the army and was assigned to the 3rd Ranger Battalion of the 75th Ranger Regiment. In 1995, he fulfilled his commitment to his country and returned to Tampa where he began his law enforcement career with the Game and Freshwater Fish Commission. As an officer, he worked in Collier, Manatee and Sarasota counties before promoting to the FWC training center in 2004.

During his 28 years of service, Smith has served as a captain over professional standards and policy; major over captive wildlife, and lieutenant colonel over conservation initiatives, rule development, south operations, training, captive wildlife, and boating and waterways. He is a graduate of the National Association of Conservation Law Enforcement Academy, FDLE Chief Executive Seminar and FDLE Future Studies Group.

“Growing up hunting and fishing with my father and childhood friends, I developed a love for the outdoors and the fish and wildlife resources of Florida. My career with the FWC has been incredibly fulfilling and I am truly honored to be the next colonel for the FWC, serving the men and women of the Division of Law Enforcement and people of this great state,” said Col. Brian Smith, director of the FWC Division of Law Enforcement. “I love this agency and the work we do and I know we will continue to set the standard for conservation law enforcement.”