Paymerang Leads with #1 Rankings in Four G2 Summer Reports

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading accounts payable (AP) automation platform Paymerang announces that the company has been ranked #1 in four research reports from business software giant G2.

The four research reports that feature Paymerang as the #1 automation platform are:

● Relationship Index for Payment Processing--Best Relationship

● Mid-Market Relationship Index for Payment Processing--Best Relationship

● Mid-Market Results Index for Payment Processing--Best Results

● Usability Index for Payment Processing--Best Usability

“We are thrilled to once again be recognized by G2 as one of the premier platforms for payment automation,” says Paymerang CEO Nasser Chanda. “To be ranked first in categories such as customer relationships and usability speaks to the commitment we keep to our customers everyday to deliver unparalleled automation for the modern enterprise.”

G2.com, known as an authority on software research, publishes reports ranking business software platforms across dozens of industries, categories and functionalities to identify the best of class solutions and companies that are at the cutting edge of innovation and user experience.

Paymerang’s recognition from G2 was driven by its focus on customer relationships and user experience as well as its comprehensive customer support. Those benefits include:

Expanded Reporting Capabilities:

● Users get access to real-time data analytics and on-demand reporting capabilities are crucial in helping CFOs make better strategic decisions at any moment. Benefits include improved visibility, enhanced financial forecasting, improved budgeting and resource allocation, risk management and compliance, and planning and analysis.

Global Search Functionality:

● Users can save time by quickly searching for payment information. This is particularly beneficial for multi-entity clients with complex financial operations to streamline and centralize processes while improving efficiency.

Vendor Management Enhancement:

● Allows users to speed up the batch process by pulling in vendors from the payment file and eliminates the need for manual entry. U.S.-based payment experts provide ongoing vendor enrollment, optimizing client and vendor experience.



About Paymerang

Paymerang provides a streamlined invoice and payment automation platform that brings Accounts Payable (AP) departments into the modern age. Paymerang's platform saves AP departments thousands of hours annually, enhances visibility, increases accuracy, and improves efficiency, while reducing paper, fraud risks, and operating costs. Learn more at https://www.paymerang.com/.