Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,569 in the last 365 days.

Community Meeting: BCYF Clougherty Pool project, July 11, 2023

Please join Boston Centers for Youth & Families, the City of Boston’s Public Facilities Department and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services for a community meeting on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, to receive updates about the BCYF Clougherty Pool demolition that will start this summer and also review renderings of the interior finishes of the bathhouse and pool deck. The meeting will be held remotely at 6:00 p.m. The link to join the meeting is: Bit.ly/BCYFCloughertyDesignMeeting3_July2023

BCYF is committed to a transparent, inclusive community process as we meet to establish the design features the community would like to see in the renovated pool and bathhouse. The Clougherty is targeted to open summer of 2024 with temporary facilities. The bathhouse is planned to open in summer 2025. The City recently launched a Resilient Buildings Plan to ensure that moving forward we can better keep up with maintenance work and prevent prolonged closures of the facilities our families depend on. 

Interpretation, translation, and disability accommodation services are available to you at no cost. If you need them, please contact Niall Murphy at Niall.Murphy@boston.gov by June 30. Two meetings regarding the pool’s renovation have been held already. Find past meeting presentations, and a recording from the second meeting at Boston.gov/BCYF-Clougherty-Pool. 

 

You just read:

Community Meeting: BCYF Clougherty Pool project, July 11, 2023

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more