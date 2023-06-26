Hago Energetics wins CalTestBed Award
Award will enable third party verification of Hago's green hydrogen in fuel cell applications
Hago Energetics will be working within the Advanced Power and Energy Program at the University of California, Irvine, to test its hydrogen for use in important fuel cell types”CAMARILLO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hago Energetics Benefit Corporation of Camarillo, California has received notice of a CalTestBed Grant for validation of its Green Hydrogen technology. Hago Energetics aims to help farms become more profitable by converting farm waste to products like hydrogen and biochar. Their process breaks down organic matter in conditions with no oxygen to produce biogas that is then decomposed to valuable hydrogen and biochar. Their products are designed to be carbon negative, sustainable and competitive with fossil-fuel-derived products, enabling industries to decrease emissions and help leave a habitable planet for future generations around the world.
Hago Energetics will be working within the Advanced Power and Energy Program at the University of California, Irvine, to test its hydrogen for use in important fuel cell types, including solid oxide, alkaline and proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells for both transportation as well as stationary applications. This project is funded by the California Energy Commission and administered by New Energy Nexus.
Hago Energetics values integrity, boldness, innovation, and social responsibility. Its mission is to contribute to help reverse global
warming. The company strives for sustainable and responsible ecological impacts with technology, and we aim to produce products which have the most impact on reducing carbon emissions while seeking to do the maximum good with the least harm.
Hago Energetics is now raising funds to scale up its technology. If you wish to discuss funding or partnership opportunities, please reach out to wilson@hagoenergtics.com.
About CalTestBed
Early-stage clean energy entrepreneurs face challenges in accessing testing facilities as they progress towards commercialization. The CalTestBed Initiative is a voucher program that assists clean energy entrepreneurs in gaining access to critical testing facilities. It also expedites their pathway to commercialization through connection to a network of next-level partners.
About Hago Energetics
Hago Energetics is a startup dedicated to reducing emissions around the world. We have won awards from the California Energy Commission, NASA and NYSERDA. Our primary focus is converting waste methane to carbon negative hydrogen.
About New Energy Nexus
New Energy Nexus (NEX) is the world's leading ecosystem of funds and accelerators supporting diverse clean energy entrepreneurs to thrive, from emerging tech through to clean energy distribution and adoption. New Energy Nexus builds ecosystems and runs programs that are locally tailored to support the specific needs of entrepreneurs in that region: providing accelerator services, capital, mentoring, skills, and networks to help clean energy entrepreneurs thrive. We know that getting the right resources to entrepreneurs at the right time will unlock the clean energy solutions the world needs to tackle climate change.
Wilson Hago
Hago Energetics Benefit Corporation
