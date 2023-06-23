Ema App Launches Podcast "The Future of Femalehood"

'The Future of Femalehood Podcast' Brought to You By Ema launches Season 1 with guests, AI 'guru' Ross Ingram and actress-turned-mental-health-advocate Alessandra Torresani discussing diversity, ethics, and the future of AI in healthcare. Episode 1: Alessandra Torresani - host of EmotionAL Support podcast and actress Episode 1: Ross Ingram - Cofounder & Board Director of Maslo and Advisor of Ema Episode 2: Dr. Trillitye Paullin Founder & CEO of 'Free to Feed'

HOUSTON, TX, USA, June 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Ema , the groundbreaking femtech app offering comprehensive women’s health support using the latest in AI deep learning, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new podcast "The Future of Femalehood ."Hosted by Amanda Ducach (CEO), Karishma Patel (CXO), and Morgan Rose (Head of Science), and produced by Rodney Hess (Head of Growth), each episode of "The Future of Femalehood" will discuss the latest advancements in AI for women, examine the implications of these new technologies, and share inspiring stories of the powerful individuals shaping the future of AI for femalehood.Amanda Ducach says, "As pioneers in the field, we are thrilled to bring these discussions to the public and engage in the open conversation about the future of female health and AI."The first three episodes are now available, offering listeners a diverse range of insights:Episode 1 features AI 'guru' Ross Ingram and actress-turned-mental-health-advocate Alessandra Torresani discussing diversity, ethics, and the future of AI in healthcare.In Episode 2, Dr. Trillitye Paullin talks about the potential of AI in detecting infant food allergies, addressing the importance of diversity in AI.Episode 3 spotlights the issue of maternal mortality in the US, especially its disproportionate impact on black women, an urgent problem that demands immediate attention.Listeners can look forward to the next episode, which will feature guests Lisa Sugarman and Magen Pastor discussing their experiences of coming out late in life and with children, highlighting another important facet of femalehood."The Future of Femalehood" is now available on all major podcast platforms. Download here: https://www.emaapp.co/the-future-of-femalehood-podcast Ema continues its mission to support women socially, psychologically, and physically through their journey of femalehood. The "Future of Femalehood" is another step in the direction of connecting women to the friends they need and the wellness support they can trust.About Ema: Ema connects you to the friends you need and the wellness support you can trust. Ema is an empathetic AI guide from fertility to menopause. Our wellness community is a safe and ethical place for women to feel happier and healthier. Ema supports women through our friendship and wellness resources to make the journey of femalehood a little easier.Download Ema here ( https://apple.co/3oEjKyE ) start listening to "The Future of Femalehood" today!

