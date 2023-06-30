Fits America Launches New App for Ordering Custom-Made Orthotics From Home: Fits Perfect

100% Custom-made Orthotics The Fits Perfect: Custom Orthotics app for iPhone Fits Perfect: Custom Orthotics app icon

The Fits Perfect app streamlines the custom orthotic experience making it easier, faster, and more affordable.

Our goal is to make custom orthotics more accessible and more affordable for everyone.” — Tony Eluck, CEO

UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Fits Perfect , a cutting-edge service that allows users to create and order custom-made orthotics from the comfort of their own home, has announced the official launch of its new app.The company was started by a team of experienced orthotics manufacturers with the goal of revolutionizing the orthotics industry. The app aims to make custom-made orthotics more accessible and affordable to the general public, while also offering a much more convenient and efficient way to order them.Custom orthotics are known as one of the best treatment option for many kinds of foot conditions and can also help with knee pain, hip pain, and back pain. They work by correcting the foot to a neutral position and redistributing the forces applied to the feet and lower body. Simply put: they improve the way you stand, walk, and run.Previously, the only way to get custom orthotics was to book an appointment with a doctor or podiatrist where they would make a plaster cast mold of the patient’s feet or have them step onto a foam impression box which is then shipped to the manufacturer. This can cost up to $1000 and can take months to finally get orthotics.The Fits Perfect: Custom Orthotics app streamlines this entire process and makes it easier, faster, and more affordable than ever before. They deliver custom orthotics in a matter of days at a fraction of the cost compared to traditional methodsLeveraging the latest A.I. technology, the app recreates the clinic experience to help users build, customize, and modify their own orthotics. Customers can choose from a wide variety of colors and material combinations to match any kind of shoe. From running shoes to sport cleats to work boots to casual shoes, they have an orthotic specifically designed to enhance any kind of activity or lifestyle.Special accommodations can be made to the orthotic to offer additional support to individuals with plantar fasciitis, metatarsalgia, or other common foot conditions.Users create a 3D model of their feet using the app's advanced 3D scanning technology, which is able to capture even the smallest details of the foot. This model is then used to create a custom-made orthotic that is unique to each individual.Each orthotic is computer-designed, handcrafted, and inspected by a team of experts before being shipped to the customer. Their quality control process ensures that each orthotic is made with premium quality and outstanding accuracy.The most significant benefit of the Fits Perfect app is the ability to order orthotics from the comfort of one's own home without any prescriptions or visits to the doctor, which saves a huge amount of time and money. Users simply need to download the app, follow the easy-to-use instructions to scan their feet, and place their order. They even offer free shipping!The app has been praised by experts for its convenience, affordability, and high level of customization.To order custom orthotics download the Fits Perfect: Custom Orthotics app for iPhone - https://apps.apple.com/us/app/fits-perfect-custom-orthotics/id6449161751 To learn more, visit the company’s website at https://www.fitsperfectorthotics.com

How to Order Custom Orthotics From Home with the Fits Perfect App