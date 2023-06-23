Stack Statement on Cannabis Hearing

Trenton –Senate Judiciary chair, Brian P. Stack, released the following statement on the committee’s hearing today regarding the state’s implementation of the recreational cannabis law:

“Today, the Judiciary Committee took testimony from a variety of stakeholders on the status of the state’s recreational cannabis industry. A little over a year since the first adult-use cannabis shops opened, it’s clear there is still much to be done to create a robust, affordable, and equitable cannabis market in the State. We hope the Cannabis Regulatory Commission has taken some of the testimony and legislators’ comments today to heart – particularly with regard to getting more businesses licensed, improving transparency, and promoting more diversity in the industry. The Legislature will continue to conduct oversight to ensure New Jersey gets this right.”