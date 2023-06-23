Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,100 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,610 in the last 365 days.

Department of Health warns of frozen fruit products due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination

Posted on Jun 23, 2023 in Newsroom

HONOLULU, HI – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch is warning residents of a voluntary recall by Sunrise Growers Inc., of specific frozen fruit products sold in the state, because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and/or diarrhea. Consumers concerned about a potential illness should contact a physician.

The specific recalled product information is listed below:

All other Sunrise Growers Inc. products with different lot codes or best by dates are unaffected by this recall. Sunrise Growers Inc. has notified its retail customers of this recall and have instructed them to remove any recalled product from their store shelves and inventories.

Per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), no illnesses related to this recall have been reported to date.

Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled product, not to consume it, and either discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund. For more information, consumers can contact Sunrise Growers, Inc. via email at: [email protected] or call 1-888-490-5591 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PST.

# # #

You just read:

Department of Health warns of frozen fruit products due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more