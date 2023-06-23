Progress reporting reaches remaining school districts

CANADA, June 23 - To support students as they gain skills and knowledge for the future, the remaining school districts will update their kindergarten through Grade 9 student progress reporting to align with curriculum modernization that started in 2016.

“Since 2016, school districts representing approximately half of B.C. students have tested and adopted new reporting on student progress to make sure we are evaluating the skills that students need for the future,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “Report cards will continue to update parents and caregivers about students’ progress, while also effectively preparing students to succeed, whether in post-secondary education or in the future careers of their choice.”

The 2023-24 school year will be the first year that all school districts in B.C. will implement a provincial proficiency scale instead of letter grades on student report cards from kindergarten to Grade 9, while letter grades and percentages will remain in place for students in grades 10, 11 and 12. Nearly half of B.C. students and their families have transitioned to the new model of reporting since it was first piloted in the 2016-17 school year.

“We have received these new report cards for both our son and daughter, and it has helped us better understand their learning needs. The emerging to extending scale, supplemented with teachers’ comments, provides a bigger picture than a simple letter would,” said Gagan Atwal, mother of a Grade 8 student in Surrey. “Now, we have deeper insight into where our child’s doing well and if there’s another aspect of a subject that needs a bit more work. And it’s a good thing that grades 10, 11 and 12 will continue being assessed with grades or percentages because it helps with the kids’ post-secondary admissions.”

In 2016, the Province released the modernized K-12 curriculum, which continues to provide students with a strong foundation for core learning, such as with reading, writing and numeracy, while also teaching children how to communicate, solve problems and use their knowledge in ways that matter in school, post-secondary education and future careers.

The provincial proficiency scale uses the terms emerging, developing, proficient and extending to describe student learning. The updates to student reporting will not affect post-secondary entry requirements for students. All students from kindergarten to Grade 12 will also be included in their own reporting through self-reflection and goal-setting exercises. A graduation status update is also being introduced for grades 10-12 to help students and their families stay on track for graduation.

Information and supports for the modernized policy and changes in reporting are available for schools, educators and families. Additional information for teachers, such as a webinar series, will be released during the 2023-24 school year.

Quotes:

Mark Pearmain, superintendent, Surrey School District –

“Here in the Surrey School District, we’ve been implementing this evidence-based reporting model for a few years now. As educators, we know first-hand that how we report on a student’s individual learning affects the way they engage with their teachers, their school and their community. Our district is focused on ensuring the best outcome for every student, and we will continue supporting our educators, students and their families with this modernized approach to K-12 reporting.”

Chris Schultz-Lorentzen, president, BC Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils –

“The B.C. Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils appreciates the engagement and consultation that our representatives were able to provide during the development of the modernized reporting policy, which builds on the work that was done to update the curriculum starting back in 2016. While many parents in B.C. are already familiar with this type of reporting on their student’s learning progress, we recognize that change can be hard and encourage all parents to seek out information from their school, district or the provincial government to better understand the new reporting structure for students from kindergarten to Grade 9.”

Brian Leonard, president, BC Principals’ and Vice-Principals’ Association –

“This next step in B.C.’s refreshed approach to supporting student learning shifts the emphasis from assigning marks to a recognition of a student’s ongoing and future growth, and this approach will provide clarity for teachers and families in every district. Our association was very proud to be part of the development of this policy, and we are confident that the support of learning as a continuing process and the focus on consistent communication will help prepare students for a lifetime of learning ahead.”

Paige Fisher, education researcher, Vancouver Island University –

“As a researcher with a focus on the effects of assessment practices on student learning and student-teacher learning relationships, I am impressed by many aspects of the the changes to B.C.’s K-12 student reporting policy. The shift away from letter grades to proficiency scales in K-9 reporting reflects current research around learning as a process, not a product. The emphasis on goal-setting and self-assessment of holistic competencies, such as communication, critical and creative thinking, and personal and social identity, is in alignment with the transformation of B.C.’s curriculum, which is leading the way internationally. These processes have the potential to support students to develop a deeper understanding of their own learning both inside and outside of school.”

Quick Facts:

Student reporting has not changed substantively since 1994, and B.C.’s Ministry of Education and Child Care began modernizing the K-12 curriculum in 2016.

There were 13 school districts and two independent schools involved in the reporting policy pilot that began in the 2016-17 school year.

Learn More:

Families can learn about the updated student reporting policy here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/k-12/administration/legislation-policy/public-schools/student-reporting-for-families

For information about the changes to student reporting, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/k-12/administration/legislation-policy/public-schools/student-reporting-changes