Louisville Physician at ENT Care Centers Voted President-Elect of the American Medical Association (AMA)
Dr. Bruce Scott from Louisville, KY is poised to lead the largest association of physicians in the United States
Winning the faith and support of my peers to represent the nation’s physicians and patients we serve is a great honor and tremendous responsibility.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Medical Association (AMA) announced the election of Dr. Bruce A. Scott, MD, an accomplished otolaryngologist at Kentuckiana ENT, a Division of ENT Care Centers, as its president-elect during the recent AMA House of Delegates Annual Meeting held in Chicago on June 12-14. After serving a one-year term as president-elect, Dr. Scott is set to assume the position of AMA president in June 2024. His election demonstrates his dedication to the medical profession and his commitment to serving as a representative for patients and physicians nationwide.
— Dr. Bruce Scott
With over 25 years of experience in the medical field, Dr. Scott has earned recognition for his expertise as a board-certified otolaryngology-head and neck surgeon and facial plastic surgeon. He completed his residency and fellowship training in Texas after graduating with high honors from Vanderbilt University and the University of Texas Medical Branch and has since built an impressive career focused on providing top-quality patient care.
“Winning the faith and support of my peers to represent the nation’s physicians and patients we serve is a great honor and tremendous responsibility,” said Dr. Scott following his election. Recognizing the various challenges experienced during and following the COVID-19 pandemic, he pledged to advocate relentlessly for patients and physicians.
At Kentuckiana ENT, Dr. Scott has been recognized not only for his clinical excellence but also for his commitment to addressing health challenges faced by our local communities through various leadership roles, including president of the Greater Louisville Medical Society and the Kentucky Medical Association.
As he steps into his new role with the AMA, Dr. Scott continues his active practice caring for patients here at Kentuckiana ENT.
