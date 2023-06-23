BIG Festival 2023 starts in less than a week: Here's what to do at the biggest edition of the event
The event, taking place next week, offers a packed schedule for gaming fanSAO PAULO, BRAZIL, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The BIG Festival, the largest game festival in Latin America, is coming! With less than a week left until the 11th edition of the event takes place in São Paulo, the BIG Festival has prepared an exciting lineup for all attendees to enjoy, celebrating the biggest and best edition yet. Here's a glimpse of what the visiting public can expect to do.
Among the attractions, there will be demos of independent games and major publishers, meetups and Meet & Greets with influencers, eSports activations, keynote speeches by industry leaders, BIG Awards, Board Games, and much more. Here are the highlights:
Major publishers in the market.
In addition to numerous independent developers who annually bring their games to be played and discovered by visitors and industry professionals, BIG Festival will host several major game developers in 2023. Among the confirmed publishers attending the event are Nintendo, Xbox, Blizzard, Ubisoft, Warner Bros. Games, Atari, Konami, Epic Games, Square Enix, Devolver Digital, Garena, Wargaming, and Level Infinite.
Games
The BIG Festival is the largest game launch event in Latin America, and in this edition, it features a list of games for all tastes, including titles that have not yet reached PCs and consoles. It will be possible, for example, to have a first-hand experience with Ghost Trick from Capcom; Anger Foot, Gunbrella, Sludge Life Game 2, and Stickman Game from Devolver Digital; Haunted House, Mr. Run and Jump, and Quantum Recharge from Atari; as well as Brasil Fusion, a creation by Brazilian developer Alexandre de Maio.
Among the games available for testing in the Panorama Mundo area, there will be over 200 titles, such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Diablo IV, Hogwarts Legacy, Free Fire, World of Warships, Live a Live, Street Fighter 6, Just Dance, Undawn, among others.
Additionally, visitors will have the opportunity to play the 110 games nominated for the BIG Awards, the festival's award ceremony, as well as the titles selected for the Panorama Brasil, an exclusive showcase featuring 40 Brazilian games.
Meetup with influencers.
Over a thousand influencers have already been confirmed for the festival. Gaules, Baiano, Cerol, Playhard, Antronixx, Goularte, Mount, Rakin, LevelUP, IGorila, Bak, Matheus Dantas, Ana Woycick, Professor Noslen, Tadeu Tennouri, RK Play, Athos and Donato are among the confirmed attractions. Additionally, members from the Tribe and the Island of Legends will be present.
Another exciting addition to the 11th edition of the event is the presence of Twitch at the festival. The company will be attending the event, hosting the largest gathering of streamers in the country. Streamers will have the opportunity to exchange professional experiences with each other, while gaming fans can interact with their favorite creators and gain exclusive insights into their streams. Twitch will have a 500m2 booth, including a Meet & Greet area and a VIP lounge for engaging with the streamers.
Lecture schedule
The BIG Festival is preparing over 200 hours of lectures and presentations during its 4-day event. The talks cover various topics from the world of games, with agendas for all audiences. Among the highlights are Chance Glasco, co-founder of Infinity Ward and one of the creators of the Call of Duty franchise, and Takashi Tokita, creator of Final Fantasy, director at Square Enix, designer, and writer.
DJ Alok will also make a special virtual appearance at the festival, talking about the process of creating his character's new look and ability in Free Fire. There will also be a lecture by Cerol, CEO of Fluxo, where he will discuss Razek, the new MMORPG developed in partnership with Dumativa Studios.
In addition, several interviews and live lectures will take place for the audience directly from The Enemy by TNT stage. Among the highlights are discussions such as "How Games are Guiding the Future of All Things Digital," presented by Simon Benson, as well as interviews with the finalists of the "Best Brazilian Game" award from the BIG Awards and Takashi Tokita, director and producer at Square Enix. The full schedule is available on the BIG Festival 2023 website.
eSports
In the eSports segment, attendees of BIG Festival 2023 will not only be able to watch friendly showmatches of League of Legends and Free Fire but also meet professional players from various disciplines, such as Gaules, Baiano, Cerol, Playhard, Antronixx, Goularte, Mount, Rakin, LevelUP, IGorila, Bak and Donato at Meet & Greets located throughout the festival areas.
Major organizations like FURIA, Team Liquid, and paiN Gaming will also be present at the event with booths, where attendees can purchase official merchandise of the teams and esports athletes.
Activations
BIG Festival 2023 will have major companies present with booths where visitors can enjoy activities and acquire products. One of the highlights of this edition will be the Coca-Cola booth, where the "Ultimate Nexus Challenge" will take place, featuring quick League of Legends matches between two players. The location will also have a grandstand for the audience to watch the matches, a themed space for photos, and opportunities to try the Taste of Experience Points (+XP) flavor of the new Coca-Cola Ultimate.
There will also be booths from event partner companies such as Banco do Brasil and TNT, with special activations for the gaming audience.
BIG Awards
The BIG Awards is one of the most memorable and exciting moments of the BIG Festival. It is during this ceremony that the best independent games of the year are recognized and awarded in various categories.
In the 2023 edition of the festival, 626 games from 52 countries were submitted for the awards. The submitted games were evaluated by the festival's Selection Committee, and 110 were chosen to compete in the 18 award categories.
About BIG Festival
The BIG Festival (Best International Games Festival) has been held since 2012 and is the most important festival and game market in Latin America. Its mission is to strengthen the gaming ecosystem in the region, - showing the best games in the world at the festival, game launches from renowned publishers, business meetings,
