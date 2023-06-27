Omy Lab. launches the world’s first PCR refillable personalized skincare
We’ve worked with engineers, formulators and programmers to implement these changes and realize our dream of launching the world's first refillable customized skincare products”NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Omy Laboratoires, an eco-responsible North American skincare company founded by a chemist master in pharmacy and Latin-X founder, is thrilled to launch the world’s first refillable personalized skincare products. This unique innovation will allow consumers to benefit from tailor-made skincare products while reducing their environmental impact.
Since being founded in 2018, Omy has always been focused on sustainability by creating skincare that is vegan, cruelty-free, that is composed of 95% ingredients of natural origins and tested under dermatological control. Omy is all about environmental sustainability. That’s why the company has created the world’s first customizable refillable skincare products. Customers purchase the glass bottle and reusable pump once and then receive a 100% recyclable refill made from recycled plastic. Their system have been created according to the 3R : reduce, reuse and recycle. To avoid waste, Omy uses the same packaging for all their personalized skincare products, including the Customized Serum, Customized Day Cream and Customized Night Cream. This innovation will prevent the equivalent of 1,645 plastic straws from being thrown away per person, per year.
All three of Omy's customized refillable skincare products are made using a base of mineralized aquifer water and hyaluronic acid, ensuring compatibility with all skin types. Leveraging Omy's SkinAI web-based technology, customers can further personalize their skincare by selecting three additional ingredients such as peptides, American fireweed extract, or more hyaluronic acid, catering to their specific and intricate skin concerns. This innovative AI, developed in collaboration with dermatologists, utilizes a selfie and a set of questions to deliver the optimal formulation for each individual's unique skin.
In addition to the personalized lineup’s common ingredients, The Customized Day and Night Creams are formulated with green tea extract and stabilized vitamin E. The Customized Day Cream deeply moisturizes and protects the skin from environmental stressors, while The Customized Night Cream is designed to provide deep and lasting hydration, bouncy and glowy skin and regenerate the skin barrier. The creams are offered in several textures and scents that customers can choose according to their preference or skin type.
In order to customize Omy’s Serum, 3 targeted ingredients are added according to the customer’s skin concerns, to the universal base which has an active concentration of at least 25%. Formulated with 5% niacinamide and grape seed extract, the ultra-light aqueous texture penetrates quickly to hydrate, plump and protect the skin from free radicals. The Customized Serum is enriched with gentle absorption technologies to complement the Day Cream and Night Cream.
Extended exposure to heat and light can significantly reduce the potency of skincare products when they are placed on the shelf. However, Omy takes pride in offering skincare made to order, ensuring that their effectiveness is retained. All Omy products are formulated in their own laboratory by skincare experts on the day they are shipped to the customer. Additionally, careful consideration is given to the selection of packaging materials to prevent sensitive ingredients from degrading.
"To achieve this innovation, we worked with the National Research Council of Canada to create new blending processes, adjust our computer and traceability systems and design hermetic packaging that would prevent the product from coming into contact with air and light to ensure optimal freshness and effectiveness,” says Rachelle Seguin, president, co-founder and chemist of Omy Laboratoires. “Over the past three years, we’ve worked with engineers, formulators and programmers to implement these changes and realize our dream of launching the world's first refillable customized skincare products.”
In addition to being great for the planet, Omy’s customized refillable products are some of the most affordable dermo-cosmetics on the market. According to Andrea Gomez, co-founder and managing director of Omy, custom-made products sold in retail stores would need price points of $110 to $160 per product.
“We wanted to make high-quality, effective products accessible, and to do that, we had to avoid traditional sales models," says Andrea Gomez. "The fact that we sell online allows us to offer high-end, personalized skincare at an affordable price."
This launch is also a big step towards a more inclusive industry. Omy has made every custom product available at the same price. Everyone pays the same price, regardless of age, gender or skin type. “We’re confronting the industry, which consistently charges more for anti-aging skincare than for specialized skincare such as those for redness or acne-prone skin. The fact is that good anti-redness ingredients are the same price as good anti-aging ingredients,” stresses Andrea Gomez.
All Omy products are, hypoallergenic and freshly formulated with wholesome, 100% vegan ingredients, 95% and more of natural origin. Omy’s skincare is also designed for skin with specific needs such as those of people undergoing chemotherapy, in gender transition or during pregnancy. Now available in refillable containers, these personalized products are more environmentally friendly than ever. Their product shows results in 28 days or less, reformulation guaranty.
About Omy Laboratoires
Omy Laboratoires is an eco-responsible North American skincare company founded in 2018 by two female entrepreneurs, a French chemist master in pharmacy and Latin-X founder, who strived to make personalized skincare products accessible to everyone, regardless of skin type, age or gender. Omy develops and manufactures all its products in its laboratory and uses a base of multiple targeted ingredients to create thousands of unique formulations designed to reduce the appearance of various skin irregularities, including acne-prone skin, redness, anti-aging, sensitivity and dryness. Their vision is to democratize customized skincare for humans at every stage of their life, by providing streamlined solutions to their complex skin concerns. By relying on local production focused on innovation, trust, and product excellence, Omy seeks to understand and answer each individual need and offer responsible, focused and fully-personalized care. With more than 200 000 facial analysis and more than 50K consumers Omy Lab. bring personalization and sustainability together.
