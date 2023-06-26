AIM Higher, Inc. Announces Second Annual David Wade Hogue Poetry Scholarship
A poetry award that benefits mothers
Winning The Rocket Man Award is one of the great highlights of my life! I love the spirit of the prize. This award honors both the enduring resonances of friendship as well as the creativity of women.”WEST HURLEY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AIM Higher, Inc. announces the second annual David Wade Hogue Poetry Scholarship, which will be awarded to a poet who is a mom.
— Ana C.H. Silva
The scholarship was created in 2022 at a time when Covid 19 had taken a disproportionately high toll on mothers, particularly working mothers. Thanks to ongoing support from AIM Higher Board President Kim Noriega, one scholarship will be awarded in 2023 in Dave’s honor: The Rocket Man Award.
Ms. Noriega says, “David Wade Hogue (Dave) and I grew up together in a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio and were friends for over 50 years. Even during times when our life paths diverged, we’d reconnect as if we’d never missed a beat. I’m counting on that pattern to hold: Dave passed away after a long battle with cancer in October 2021.”
Called the Rocket Man Award because, as a kid, Dave loved space exploration, Ms. Noriega adds that “One of our ‘divergent path’ times was a particularly dark one in my life, which Dave came to understand through poems I later wrote about that period. He always expressed regret that he wasn’t close at hand to support me during those tough times. I can absolutely see him smiling, knowing he’s supporting other moms now."
Ana C.H. Silva and Jenny Della Santa were the winners of the inaugural David Wade Hogue Poetry Scholarships in 2022. Ms. Silva says, “Winning The Rocket Man Award is one of the great highlights of my life so far! I love the spirit of the prize. Honoring David Wade Hogue, and born out of an essential friendship, this award honors both the enduring resonances of friendship as well as the creativity of women.”
Ms. Della Santa notes, “Kim Noriega will pull the best work out of you. Having had her as a mentor through The Poetry Barn, I know her deep love of poetry, and her unique way of intuitive and creative nurturing. It compelled me to do something I never thought I'd do – apply for this opportunity. I'm humbled and grateful for having had it. Kim's mentorship has guided me through some of the most rewarding and productive work I've done.”
This year, The Rocket Man Award will consist of a three-month mentorship with Kim Noriega and a $500 cash award for artist support.
To apply for the award, please visit http://www.aimhigher.org/awards/davidwadehogue.
About AIM Higher, Inc.
AIM Higher’s mission is to help artists thrive by providing the community and opportunities needed to live self-sustaining creative lives and better share their vision and art with the world. For more information, visit http://www.aimhigher.org.
