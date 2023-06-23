Revolutionary BHRT Treatment by Dr. Dalal Akoury & AWAREmed Transforms Lives in Tri-Cities & Upper East TN

Elevate Your Well-being: Dr. Dalal Akoury & AWAREmed Introduce BHRT in Tri-Cities & Upper East TN, Revolutionizing Hormone Therapy for Optimal Health.

JOHNSON CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Dalal Akoury, a renowned medical expert specializing in integrative medicine and founder of AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, is pleased to announce the launch of Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) services in the Tri-Cities area, Upper East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. This revolutionary treatment is set to transform the lives of both men and women, offering a natural and personalized approach to hormone optimization.

BHRT is a cutting-edge medical therapy that addresses hormone imbalances experienced by both men and women as they age. Dr. Dalal Akoury and her team at AWAREmed are committed to providing comprehensive and individualized BHRT solutions, helping patients regain vitality, improve overall well-being, and enhance the quality of their lives.

With her extensive experience and expertise in the field of integrative medicine, Dr. Dalal Akoury recognizes the significant impact hormone imbalances can have on an individual's physical and emotional health. By offering BHRT, she aims to empower her patients to overcome the challenges associated with hormonal fluctuations and achieve optimal wellness.

The benefits of BHRT include improved energy levels, increased mental clarity, enhanced libido, better sleep quality, reduced symptoms of menopause and andropause, and a strengthened immune system. By utilizing bio-identical hormones, which are derived from natural sources and have a molecular structure identical to the hormones produced by the human body, Dr. Akoury ensures a safe and effective treatment option for her patients.

"At AWAREmed, we believe in a personalized and integrative approach to healthcare. BHRT allows us to address the root causes of hormone imbalances and restore balance naturally, enabling our patients to live healthier, happier lives," says Dr. Dalal Akoury.

AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and staffed by a team of dedicated professionals who are committed to delivering exceptional patient care. Dr. Akoury and her team provide a supportive and compassionate environment, ensuring each patient receives personalized attention and a customized BHRT treatment plan tailored to their unique needs.

If you are experiencing symptoms related to hormone imbalances or are interested in exploring the benefits of BHRT, Dr. Dalal Akoury and AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center are here to help. Contact their offices today to schedule a consultation and embark on a transformative journey toward optimal health and well-being.

About Dr. Dalal Akoury and AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center:
Dr. Dalal Akoury is a leading authority in integrative medicine, specializing in treating chronic diseases and promoting holistic wellness. She is the founder of AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, a renowned medical facility dedicated to providing personalized and comprehensive healthcare solutions. Dr. Akoury and her team utilize a combination of conventional and alternative therapies to optimize patient outcomes and empower individuals to take control of their health.

About

Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD, is a highly respected and accomplished physician specializing in integrative medicine, functional medicine, and holistic healthcare. With extensive experience in the field, she has become a prominent figure in empowering individuals to achieve optimal health and wellness. Dr. Akoury is the founder and Medical Director of AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, a comprehensive medical practice located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. AWAREmed focuses on addressing the root causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. Dr. Akoury believes in a personalized approach to medicine, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires individualized care. Through her expertise in integrative medicine, Dr. Akoury combines the best of conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies. She takes into account the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of health, promoting a holistic approach to well-being.

