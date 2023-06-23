Affinity Patient Advocacy Presents Medical Cannabis Education Event to Promote Awareness, Support, and Education
The event, titled "Medical Cannabis: Empowering Patients, Expanding Knowledge," will take place on November 4, 2023, in Miami, Florida.CHESTER SPRINGS, PA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Affinity Patient Advocacy, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to patient empowerment and education, is thrilled to announce an upcoming medical cannabis education event aimed at raising awareness, fostering support, and providing crucial education on the benefits and responsible use of medical cannabis.
The event, titled "Medical Cannabis: Empowering Patients, Expanding Knowledge," will take place on November 4, 2023, in Miami, Florida. This groundbreaking initiative brings together experts, patients, caregivers, and advocates to engage in meaningful discussions, share insights, and address common misconceptions surrounding cannabis.
At the "Medical Cannabis: Empowering Patients, Expanding Knowledge," attendees will have the opportunity to:
Gain Expert Insights: Esteemed speakers and industry professionals will share their expertise on various aspects of medical cannabis, including clinical research, patient advocacy, and legal landscape. Attendees will leave equipped with accurate, evidence-based information to make informed decisions regarding their healthcare as it relates to alternative treatments available.
Engage in Interactive Speaking Sessions: Interactive speaking sessions will offer participants a hands-on experience to deepen their understanding of medical cannabis. Topics covered will include the basics of medical cannabis consumption methods, dosage considerations, clinical research, patient advocacy, and safe storage practices.
Connect with Like-Minded Individuals: The event will serve as a platform for patients, caregivers, and advocates to connect, share experiences, and form a supportive community. Networking opportunities will enable attendees to forge new relationships and find support in their journey toward medical cannabis empowerment.
Participate in a Silent Auction, VIP After Party Invitation Only and Pink carpet.
"We are excited to host “Medical Cannabis: Empowering Patients, Expanding Knowledge” and provide a comprehensive educational experience for individuals seeking accurate information about medical cannabis," said Christina DiArcangelo, CEO, Chairwoman and Founder at Affinity Patient Advocacy. "Through this event, we aim to promote awareness, foster support, and empower patients to make well-informed decisions regarding their healthcare options."
“This event is an amazing opportunity for Affinity Patients Advocacy to reach and support patients in the communities of Miami FL, as well as promote awareness of the need for more research and data collection to the leadership of the state of Florida. I am very excited to share what we have done so far and demonstrate how our efforts can be reproduced from state to state with the help of partnerships.” said Tiffany Watkins, Vice President, Affinity Patient Advocacy
“I am excited to connect with like-minded individuals and help grow awareness to using medical cannabis as an alternative to traditional medicine.” said Melisa Frain, Secretary, Affinity Patient Advocacy
“As Affinity Patient Advocacy works with patients nation-wide, we also work with our local communities. The awareness and exposure in Miami as a critical location of patients, research, and professionals in the industry. We are looking forward to bringing APA to Miami, for outreach, education, and to provide further access and assistance to patients everywhere, while helping build the medical and treatments of the future through our partnerships.” said Jose Ramon Riestra Jr., Board Member, Affinity Patient Advocacy
This event is open to patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, industry stakeholders, universities, and anyone interested in learning more about the benefits and responsible use of cannabis. Registration will soon open at www.affinitypatientadvocacy.org.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available for organizations seeking to align themselves with the mission of patient education and empowerment.
Please email info@affinitypatientadvocacy.org regarding inquiries.
