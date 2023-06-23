Dais Unveils Game-Changing No-Code Integration Feature, Ushers in a New Era for Insurance Tech
Empowering Technical End Users to Shape Their Own API Payloads - without Breaking a Sweat or Writing a Single Line of Code
With the introduction of No-Code Conversational API Integrations, we're not just changing the game - we're rewriting the rules.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dais, a leading innovator in the insurtech industry, today unveiled a game-changing platform feature: No-Code Conversational API Integrations for REST-based API’s–XML-based APIs, you’re next on our dance card, so stay tuned. This update is set to revolutionize API integrations and could spell the end for tedious custom development.
Why did we do it? Simple. Our customers want access to more integrations, and our partners need a more streamlined way to connect their services to our platform. Plus, who doesn’t like more flexibility and speed?
The platform’s webhooks received a shot of adrenaline and transformed into full-fledged multi-step, bi-directional, conversational API integrations. This feature facilitates back-and-forths with remote systems and the Dais platform itself. Additionally, payload shaping has been supercharged to remove the need for custom development when interacting with remote systems. This is not just a time-saver, it's a game changer.
Adding even more flair to this powerful update, Dais now supports three different modes of integration: pass-through, custom object model, and multi-step. Choose your mode and easily shape your workflows to best suit your needs. Plus, with the launch of vertical-specific integrations and versatile plugins, the platform is now teeming with tools designed to propel your workflows into the stratosphere. This includes automating the Dais platform itself, allowing users to tap into policy lifecycle events to automate downstream processes, and use our partners’ data to automate their workflows and make better decisions.
"Dais has always been committed to revolutionizing insurance technology. With the introduction of No-Code Conversational API Integrations, we're not just changing the game - we're rewriting the rules," said Jason Kolb, CEO at Dais.
With this advancement, our integration doors are wide open. We’re inviting all data providers, service integrators, and service providers to join us on our mission to redefine insurtech. We've already announced partnerships with several esteemed providers, and keep your eyes peeled for our conversational 2-way API Salesforce integration, currently in progress.
UNLIMITED INTEGRATIONS
As part of our continuous efforts to push the boundaries of possibility and the delivery of the next-generation tooling for unlimited integrations, we've also launched a new referral rewards program. Spread the word about our platform and reap the benefits.
To all the providers out there with fantastic data and services that our customers could benefit from, don't be shy. Hop in the queue and let's revolutionize insurtech together. Drop us a line on our website and we'll take it from there.
Coming with Dais 3.1, this new feature will be widely available in July.
Hang tight, we're just getting started.
ABOUT DAIS
Dais is a leading player in the insurtech industry, enabling rapid creation, distribution, and selling of insurance products with its API-driven, no-code platform. Dais offers unmatched speed to market, automation, and flexibility, suitable for both B2B and B2C applications. To learn more about Dais, please visit www.dais.com.
