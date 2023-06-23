Prepare to Embark on a Thrilling Adventure with "Dark Nights: First in the Until Dawn Series" by Author Jordan Walker
“Walker's first offering in the Until Dawn series is a wonderful addition to fantasy fans' shelves.” — The US Review of BooksCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for an exhilarating journey into a world of mystery, danger, and unexpected alliances as acclaimed author Jordan Walker publishes the latest edition of the fantasy novel, "Dark Nights: First in the Until Dawn Series." This captivating tale introduces readers to Jayde Hendryk, a seemingly ordinary teenager who is catapulted into a realm where reality intertwines with fantasy.
“Walker creates a mystery filled with adventure and fantastical creatures perfect for intermediate readers as well as adults. Written in the first person, the story unfolds through Jayde's voice. And what a voice it is. The author's protagonist is smart, opinionated, courageous, and impulsive. Walker's grasp of the teen's dialogue and inner monologue is spot-on,” says Kat Kennedy of The US Review of Books.
"Dark Nights: First in the Until Dawn Series" is poised to be an unforgettable reading experience for those who crave epic fantasy tales. With its unique blend of mystery, suspense, and a touch of magic, this novel is set to become a favorite among readers seeking a thrilling escape.
Jordan Walker is a talented author with a background in Business Administration and Project Management. Drawing inspiration from their passion for storytelling and immersive world-building, Jordan creates captivating novels that transport readers into extraordinary realms of adventure and discovery.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
