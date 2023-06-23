American Fine Arts Foundry Expands Services Exclusively for Artists and custom projects for Architects & Designers
American Fine Arts Foundry (AFA), renowned in the art and design world, is thrilled to announce its expansion exclusively catering to artists & architects.
At American Fine Arts Foundry, we have always been dedicated to fostering artistic expression and bringing creative visions to reality.”BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As an industry leader in fine art casting, AFA has a rich legacy of craftsmanship spanning decades. With a commitment to excellence and a deep appreciation for artistic vision, the foundry has been instrumental in bringing numerous breathtaking works of art to life. By focusing exclusively on artists, furniture and lighting designers, as well as custom projects for architects and interior designers, AFA seeks to further enhance its ability to meet the unique needs and aspirations of these creative professionals.
"We are thrilled to announce our exclusive services for artists, furniture and lighting designers, and custom projects for architects and interior designers. This marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide the highest level of craftsmanship and support to the creative community." ~ Brett Barney CEO
With this expansion, AFA aims to become a premier destination for artists seeking to transform their ideas into tangible works of art. By offering a comprehensive range of services, including bronze and aluminum casting, fabrication, molding, and finishing, AFA empowers artists to fully realize their artistic concepts while maintaining the utmost attention to detail and quality.
Furthermore, furniture and lighting designers can now take advantage of AFA's exceptional craftsmanship and expertise to bring their innovative designs to life. AFA's team of skilled artisans, combined with state-of-the-art technology, enables designers to create unique, custom-made pieces that showcase their distinct style and craftsmanship.
Architects and interior designers will also benefit from AFA's expanded services, as the foundry will now undertake custom projects tailored to their specific needs. Whether it's a large-scale installation or a bespoke element for a luxury space, AFA's team of experienced professionals is dedicated to executing projects with precision and artistry.
For more information about American Fine Arts Foundry and its exclusive services for artists, furniture and lighting designers, and custom projects for architects and interior designers, please visit the official website at [https://afafoundry.com/].
