Vica Foundation Announces Global Support for Victims in India

UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vica Foundation, known for its integration of blockchain technology, has launched a series of donations to continue its humanitarian support for countries in crisis.

According to the foundation, the donations were made through Save the Children to provide practical help to India, which recently suffered a devastating train accident that killed 288 people, and Turkey and Syria, where a 7.8-magnitude earthquake left many dead and injured.

The donation will be channeled through agencies and organizations working with the victims in India and Turkey.

The Vica Foundation has a clear mission and is focused on its core values, and the Foundation's ERC20-based Vika token has been listed on several international exchanges to spread its name and influence positive global change and create a virtuous cycle of giving. We are in the process of listing on domestic exchanges, which is expected to increase our visibility in the country as well.

It is also focusing on making arbitrage a reality through its arbitrage solution, ViBOT, and an automated trading system that allows users to trade crypto assets through automation, simplifying the trading process and increasing profits.

"Going forward, we will continue to demonstrate the power and potential of blockchain technology not only in the financial sector, but also as a powerful tool for global humanitarian assistance," concluded the Vica Foundation.