Injured Hiker at Franconia Falls

June 23, 2023

Lincoln, NH – At 3:35 p.m., a report of an injured hiker came into 911 via text from Franconia Falls in Lincoln. A Massachusetts man had sustained a lower-leg injury from jumping on wet rocks at the falls. The injury was severe enough that it prevented the hiker from moving, causing him to be stranded on the opposite side of the river until help could arrive. The hiker, identified as Ken Hyman, of Sharon, MA, was hiking with four other friends. Due to limited cell coverage in the Pemigewasset Wilderness and Franconia Falls, two of Hyman’s friends began hiking the 3.4 miles back to the Lincoln Woods trailhead for help. After about .5 miles they were able to contact 911 through limited text.

Conservation Officers and volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to Lincoln Woods. Rescue personnel reached Hyman at approximately 5:45 p.m. and provided first aid. Hyman was carried safely back to the trailhead arriving at 7:10 p.m. Hyman was transported to Littleton Regional Healthcare by Lin-Wood Ambulance for further treatment and evaluation.

For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.