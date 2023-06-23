Hiker Walkout from Arethusa Falls

CONTACT:

C.O. Benjamin Lewis

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

June 23, 2023

Livermore, NH – At approximately 3:40 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a hiker experiencing a medical emergency on the Arethusa Falls Trail. Samantha Verdon, 27, from Nashua, NH, left the parking area around 12:00 p.m. On the way back from the falls Verdon fell ill and alerted 911.

At 4:15 p.m., Conservation Officers headed up the Arethusa Falls Trail to assist Verdon walk out under her own power at approximately 5:14 p.m. to meet an awaiting Bartlett Jackson Ambulance. Verdon refuse transport and left with her hiking partner.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.