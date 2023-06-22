COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
- Company Name:
- Scenic Fruit Company
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Organic Frozen Pineapple and Frozen Fruit Blend Containing Organic Frozen Pineapple
Company Announcement
June 22, 2023, Scenic Fruit Company of Gresham, Oregon is recalling frozen organic pineapple and frozen fruit blends containing organic pineapple as the product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Recalled products were sold at Trader Joe’s retail stores, nationwide, and Health Food stores in CA, IL, IN, FL, MD, OR and TX.
|Brand Name
|Product Name
|Net Wt.
|UPC
|Best By Date
Best If Use
Dates Best
Before Date
|Lot No.
|Distributed in States
|Cadia
|Organic Pineapple
|10 oz
|815369014540
|05/12/2024
09/08/2024
|B2243316
C0305067
|CA, IL, IN, FL, MD, OR, and TX.
|Trader Joe’s
|Organic Tropical Fruit Blend
(Pineapple, Banana, Strawberry, Mango)
|16 oz
|00511919
|04/24/24
08/04/24
10/13/24
11/04/24
|B22098297
C20171035
C20450103
C20511124
|Nationwide
The recall is being initiated in response to Sunrise Growers Inc.’s recall due to the potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes.
To date, there have been no illnesses associated with this voluntary recall.
This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
All inventories of the affected lot should be removed from sale.
Consumers should not consume the recalled products. Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to destroy or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at customer.service@scenicfruit.com.