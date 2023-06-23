GUIDANCE DOCUMENT
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is issuing this guidance to provide general considerations to sponsors developing psychedelic drugs for treatment of medical conditions (e.g., psychiatric disorders, substance use disorders). For the purposes of this guidance, the term psychedelic is used as shorthand to include classic psychedelics, typically understood to be 5-HT2 agonists such as psilocybin and lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), as well as entactogens or empathogens such as methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA).