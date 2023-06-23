Why does it benefit Russia to blow up the Kakhovka dam? Watch new YouTube episode 

The collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam, despite its catastrophic consequences, was not a top story for Russian propaganda. Kremlin media blamed Ukraine for the attack, but tried not to draw too much attention to the incident and the flooding of the Kherson region. The latest episode of the EU video project, ‘What the propaganda is silent about’, published on YouTube, explains why this happened.

The journalists provide concrete facts on why only the Russian occupation authorities could have carried out the attack on the dam, and explain why its destruction was beneficial for the Russian army but completely unnecessary for the Ukrainian side.

The story is available in Russian with English subtitles.

The YouTube series ‘What the propaganda is silent about’ addresses Russian-speaking audiences with reliable information about the war, and counters Kremlin propaganda and myths, which are actively promoted in Belarus, Moldova, Ukraine, and the wider EaP region.



