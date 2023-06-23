Liberian government and their duty to fulfil Human rights

Liberia quality of life Liberians safety from the State Liberia empowerment

The Human Rights Measurement Initiative’s 2023 data show that the Liberian government is not adequately protecting people’s rights in the country.

Liberia has great potential to improve in guaranteeing the basic quality of life rights for its people. Liberia could make dramatic improvements immediately, even without increasing its income.” — Thalia Kehoe Rowden

MONROVIA, LIBERIA, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New data released show the extent of human rights violations in Liberia.

Overall, Liberia is achieving far less than what it could achieve at its level of income to protect the quality of life rights, including education, food, health, housing, and work. Liberia is performing better than average on quality of life rights compared with other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, it still has a very long way to go to ensure full enjoyment of these rights for its people. Human rights experts in Liberia cite insecurity, high cost of living, lack of employment opportunities, and accessibility of government services as reasons for people not enjoying their economic and social rights.

Liberia’s score of 6.0 out of 10 on physical integrity rights suggests that many people in Liberia are not safe from the state. There are no signs of improvement in the Liberian government’s performance to protect people from state violence.

Liberia scores 5.4 out of 10 on empowerment rights, suggesting that many people are not enjoying their civil liberties and political freedoms. All three of the government’s empowerment rights scores fall in the ‘bad’ range. There is much room for improvement in order to fulfil the obligations set out in international law.

Human rights experts identified human rights advocates, protestors, people suspected of political violence, and people with opposing political opinions to the government as being especially at risk of violations of their civil and political rights, among others. It’s clear from what human rights experts in Liberia have reported that anyone with opposing political views or advocating for human rights is at high risk of having their rights violated.

HRMI spokesperson Thalia Kehoe Rowden said ‘HRMI's scores also show that Liberia has great potential to improve in guaranteeing the basic quality of life rights for its people, such as the rights to food, water, and sanitation. According to HRMI's analysis, Liberia could make dramatic improvements immediately, even without increasing its income.’

About the Rights Tracker: The Rights Tracker is a global project to track the human rights performance of countries systematically. Our 2023 dataset launched today includes annual data on eight civil and political rights for up to 44 countries from the years 2017 to 2022, with Bangladesh, Thailand, and the Maldives added this year. Our data also include inaugural scores on the right to freedom of religion and belief in a pilot set of nine countries. Annual data on five economic and social rights for 196 countries from 2007 to 2020, based on the award-winning SERF Index methodology, is also available. Please visit rightstracker.org for the freely available dataset.



About HRMI: The Human Rights Measurement Initiative (HRMI) is an independent non-profit organisation part of a global movement building a world where all people can flourish. We track the human rights progress of countries, producing robust data that anyone can use to push for improvements in how governments treat people. What gets measured gets improved: if something isn’t being systematically measured, it can be more easily overlooked and undervalued. HRMI data make it easier for decision-makers to monitor their progress, and prioritise human rights. Advocacy based on sound information is one of the key drivers of change. www.humanrightsmeasurement.org



