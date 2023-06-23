Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,103 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,539 in the last 365 days.

Hiker Walkout from Arethusa Falls

CONTACT:
C.O. Benjamin Lewis
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
June 23, 2023

Livermore, NH – At approximately 3:40 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a hiker experiencing a medical emergency on the Arethusa Falls Trail. Samantha Verdon, 27, from Nashua, NH, left the parking area around 12:00 p.m. On the way back from the falls Verdon fell ill and alerted 911.

At 4:15 p.m., Conservation Officers headed up the Arethusa Falls Trail to assist Verdon walk out under her own power at approximately 5:14 p.m. to meet an awaiting Bartlett Jackson Ambulance. Verdon refuse transport and left with her hiking partner.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.

You just read:

Hiker Walkout from Arethusa Falls

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more