Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,103 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,594 in the last 365 days.

EU provides Georgia’s Central Criminal Police Department with сutting-edge technology to fight cybercrime

The Delegation of the European Union to Georgia officially handed over 219,244 USD worth of high technological software and hardware equipment to the Central Criminal Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia (MIA).

Through these specialised software and hardware solutions, the Georgian law enforcement agencies will be able to better analyse and recover forensic data for digital evidence of a crime; monitor and trace cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure; conduct computer, mobile and cloud forensics by extracting data from various digital devices.

The handed over equipment will be particularly helpful in tracking organised crime, child pornography, phishing/malware investigations, illegal information theft, different types of internet fraud and other.

The equipment which has been procured by the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS), under the EU4 Security, Accountability and Fight Against Crime in Georgia (EU SAFE) initiative that aims to increase efficiency, effectiveness and accountability of the Georgian security sector.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU provides Georgia’s Central Criminal Police Department with сutting-edge technology to fight cybercrime

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more