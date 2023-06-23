EU provides Georgia’s Central Criminal Police Department with сutting-edge technology to fight cybercrime

The Delegation of the European Union to Georgia officially handed over 219,244 USD worth of high technological software and hardware equipment to the Central Criminal Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia (MIA).

Through these specialised software and hardware solutions, the Georgian law enforcement agencies will be able to better analyse and recover forensic data for digital evidence of a crime; monitor and trace cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure; conduct computer, mobile and cloud forensics by extracting data from various digital devices.

The handed over equipment will be particularly helpful in tracking organised crime, child pornography, phishing/malware investigations, illegal information theft, different types of internet fraud and other.

The equipment which has been procured by the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS), under the EU4 Security, Accountability and Fight Against Crime in Georgia (EU SAFE) initiative that aims to increase efficiency, effectiveness and accountability of the Georgian security sector.

