Youth support in focus as EaP Youth Seminar gathers in Stockholm

The Eastern Partnership (EaP) Youth Seminar took place in Stockholm from 20 to 22 June, bringing together nearly 70 participants. The seminar was co-organised and funded by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations (DG NEAR) and the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Participants included representatives from National Youth Councils, selected civil society organisations, government officials from EaP countries, and EU officials.

The event was inaugurated by David Cullen from DG NEAR and Christina Johannesson, Ambassador for the Eastern Partnership, representing the Swedish Presidency. “Supporting youth has to remain a core part of the EaP and we will continue to support youth through our EU4Youth programme,” Cullen said in his opening remarks.

During panel discussions and workshops, the participants delved into the concept of youth dialogue and stressed the significance of involving young people in decision-making processes. The seminar also fostered discussions on the role of youth in building resilience in the face of climate change and promoting inclusive societies.

The participants agreed that youth dialogue is an effective and ever-evolving format, ensuring that a youth perspective is considered in relevant policies and by relevant authorities. However, implementing a meaningful youth dialogue format at the EaP regional level remains challenging due to differences between EaP countries and their perceptions of the concept of participation. Emilia Segerlind, Desk Officer for Youth Policy at the Ministry for Health and Social Affairs of Sweden stressed the importance of following up and monitoring the implementation of recommendations created through youth dialogue, in order for young people to feel that their voices are being heard. Grigor Yeritsyan from the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum agreed: “We can talk about everything we consider important for young people and prepare recommendations for an ideal world. But if there is a lack of willingness to accept them into policies, nothing will happen.”

The participants also agreed on the importance of prioritising the involvement of young people in climate resilience and the creation of inclusive societies. Despite existing legislation and tools, current efforts to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change and to support disadvantaged communities are insufficient. It is therefore imperative to ensure the active engagement of youth, youth organisations, and youth councils in climate change discussions and to create equal opportunities for all young people in the EaP countries.

Wrapping up the EaP Youth Seminar, Noura Berrouba, president of the National Council of Swedish Children and Youth Organisations left participants with a motivating message: “Collaboration between the EaP and the EU is not only desirable, it is essential! Let’s work toegther to create spaces where young people can participate in creating a sustainable future.”

Find out more about the EaP Youth Forum:

Eastern Partnership Youth Seminar (eap-events.eu)