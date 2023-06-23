Ukraine: grants for CSOs to promote green changes in communities

With the support of the European Union, the Ukrainian think tank DiXi Group has announced a sub-grant call for CSOs to promote green changes in communities.

Applicants should propose projects in the following areas:

Infrastructure development for green transformation or reconstruction of green communities;

Circular economy, including waste management;

Greening and adaptation to climate change.

Project activities may include but are not limited to the installation of solar chargers in public spaces, community greening activities, clean-up, small recycling, composting and recycling projects, etc.

The amount of the sub-grant will fall between €1,000 and €3,000.

The deadline for applications is 2 July.

The sub-grant call is implemented by the NGO ‘DIXY Group’ within the EU-funded ‘Integration of Sustainable Development in Ukraine in Accordance with the European Green Deal (EGD)’ project.

