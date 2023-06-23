Frontline Education Wins Prestigious CODiE Award for Best Emerging Technology for Administrators

Human Capital Management solution recognized by peers as a market leader

/EIN News/ -- Malvern, Pa., June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced that Frontline Human Capital Management (HCM) has been honored with a coveted CODiE Award for Best Emerging Technology for Administrators. The Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA) presents the CODiE Awards annually to recognize excellence and innovation in software, digital content, and education technology.

Frontline HCM is a cutting-edge, connected solution designed specifically to support K-12 school administrators in managing and engaging employees efficiently and effectively. By streamlining and automating key HR processes, Frontline HCM enables schools to attract, hire, onboard, develop, and retain high-quality educators so K-12 staff can focus on strategic initiatives that enhance student achievement and success.

"Winning a CODiE Award is an honor and a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team at Frontline," said Kevin Haugh, Chief Product Officer at Frontline Education. "We remain committed to providing educators and administrators with the tools they need to succeed. Frontline HCM provides school leaders with connected technology, intuitive features, actionable insights and advanced analytics to optimize operations and drive positive outcomes for both staff and students."

The CODiE Awards are widely regarded as the premier accolades for the education technology industry, recognizing outstanding achievement in various categories. This year, the SIIA CODiE Awards reviewed hundreds of submissions from software companies, selecting Frontline HCM as a winner for helping school administrators manage various aspects of their workforce including recruiting, hiring, onboarding, time and attendance, professional development and employee evaluations as well as providing analytics to support decision-making.

“The 2023 CODiE Award winners highlight the products and people who are out in front, leading their industries forward,” said SIIA President Chris Mohr. “These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award winners of recognizing the most impactful products, services and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment.”

This recognition marks the second year in a row that CODiE selected Frontline HCM as an innovative EdTech tool. Additionally, in recent months the market-leading solution was honored by EdTech Digest and EdTech Breakthrough.

For more information about Frontline HCM, please visit here.

