Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter Debuts $22.5 Million Renovation this Summer
Downtown Hotel Charms Global Travelers to Quintessential California Experience and New Whimsical Restaurant
We are most excited to welcome our guests with the same genuine hospitality we are known for, one that comes from the heart.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter is excited to announce the completion of its $22.5 million dollar renovation project. The completely remodeled full-service hotel and new restaurant concept, Wild Hare Bar Garden, offers the quintessential Southern California experience for the global traveler who wants to “be” in San Diego to work and play. Business and leisure travelers can relax in a modern California urban setting with new room amenities. Ideal for explorers visiting America’s finest city for the first time or locals who simply want a staycation in downtown San Diego with their family, friends, and pets.
— Francesca Ramirez, General Manager
Award-winning design firm waldrop+nichols studio based in Texas, created a contemporary casual California aesthetic featuring artistic and playful elements of the Gaslamp Quarter’s early inhabitants. Today, all 286 beautiful guest rooms, lofts, and suites, are designed with modern furnishings with convenience in mind.
The new interior design and architecture create a relaxed and fun urban vibe. The focal point is a beautifully carved maple wood wall with abstract, organic shapes and patterns that portray California’s casual lifestyle.
“All prior divisions were removed, creating an open and flowing space that allows guests the opportunity to work, socialize, dine and partake in cocktails, all while connecting effortlessly to the outdoors and enjoying the amazing San Diego weather,” said Reggi Nichols, President, and Founding Partner at waldrop+nichols.
The hotel features elongated curved sofas, marble tabletops, and rattan and wicker seating, most custom-made with sustainable materials. Custom light fixtures muted, and neutral color tones and textures display a blend of design styles that create a warm and welcoming ambiance.
“We are excited to showcase our beautiful hotel in downtown San Diego,” said General Manager Francesca Ramirez. “We are most excited to welcome our guests with the same genuine hospitality we are known for, one that comes from the heart. We look forward to being the preferred hotel for travelers who want to work and play near the San Diego Convention Center, Petco Park Stadium, Broadway San Diego, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park and more.”
New Whimsical Bar & Restaurant Concept
Guests can take a trip down a "Rabbitville” hole at the new whimsical Wild Hare Bar Garden. They can indulge in Executive Chef Emiliano Sotelo’s California cuisine that highlights locally sourced meat and produce as well as organic ingredients from his on-site herb garden found on the starlit terrace. The garden-inspired menu features a signature “rabbit dish” with roasted carrots, spiced goat cheese, and artisanal honey; pan-fried chicken paillard with poblano butter topped with fresh arugula lemon vinaigrette dressing and more. A must-try dessert is a decadent carrot cake. The restaurant’s menu will be available for room service at the end of June 2023.
The beverage menu offers rotating local craft beers, hand selected wine and delicious crafted cocktails named after rabbit puns, such as “Lucky Foot” made with local Cutwater Mezcal, Carrot Juice, Lime, and Jalapeno. Another cocktail choice is called “I’m All Ears” with ‘Trust Me’ Organic Vodka, Fresh Local Strawberries, Lemon Juice, Orgeat and Bitters. Cocktails will be served with biodegradable Agave straws, the perfect complement to a tequila cocktail. The beverage team is committed to a sustainability program where they will collect natural wine corks to be recycled and re-corked supporting carbon-negative material solutions.
The new interior decor at Wild Hare Bar Garden brings the outdoors in. Mirrors behind the banquette allow the reflection of the outdoor bar to be reflected within the interior space, allowing an open, airy aesthetic whether dining indoors or out. The restaurant will officially open on June 19, 2023, and will serve breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and dinner from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The bar’s operational hours are Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday’s from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. A private dining room with views of the Martin Luther King Promenade and San Diego Convention Center is perfect for cocktail parties and lunch meetings. A restaurant buy-out can accommodate a maximum of 120 people, while the new private dining room can be reserved for 38 guests.
Excellent Accommodations & Brand-New Amenities
Guests can expect curated experiences, excellent accommodations, and contemporary California coastal-style interiors. Each deluxe room, suite, and loft feature luxurious amenities such as the Serenity King and Double Beds, large HDTVs, multi-functional workspaces, mini refrigerators, spacious bathrooms with Crabtree & Evelyn bath amenities, Proud Source bottled waters, alarm clock, and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi. The hotel is pet-friendly and offers a new dog menu.
The fully renovated hotel offers an array of amenities, such as a business center, market, 24-hour fitness center complete with cycling bikes and an outdoor heated pool. Guests can find a serene retreat on the Bridgeworks terrace, complete with fireplaces, a giant-sized chess board, checkers, and corn hole.
Awards & Events
Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter has 16,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor event space with state-of-the-art technology. There are eight remodeled meeting rooms, and its Gaslamp Room can accommodate up to 200 guests, offering an exclusive view of the iconic Gaslamp Quarter Arch. The starlit terrace has collaborative seating groups for large and small events. The hotel is consistently voted ‘Best Places To Work’ by the San Diego Union Tribune.
Hotel Renovation Unveils Whimsical Rabbit Sculpture
The hotel renovation brought a delightful addition to the lobby—an impressive 225-pound rabbit sculpture with a sleek metal finish sits near the reception desk. This whimsical artwork pays homage to the early inhabitants of the district, which was once known as "Rabbitville" before it became the renowned Gaslamp Quarter.
Located at the entryway of the sought-after destination for food enthusiasts, families, and travelers from around the world. The hotel is an easy walk to Petco Park Stadium, home to the Padres’, as well as over 100 dining, shopping, and entertainment options.
For more updates follow @hiltongaslampquarter on Instagram and Facebook, hashtag #hiltongaslampquarter and visit their website: https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/sangqhf-hilton-san-diego-gaslamp-quarter/
###
Melissa Ortiz
PrimeGuide Partners
+1 408-772-0972
mel@primeguidepartners.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram