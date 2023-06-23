Outsight and GridMatrix Announce Groundbreaking Partnership to Revolutionize Traffic Analytics and Smart City Development

PARIS, June 21, 2023 - Outsight and GridMatrix, two of the leading technology innovators in the field of traffic analytics and perception software, announced a significant strategic partnership today. This alliance brings together Outsight's cutting-edge LiDAR-based perception software with GridMatrix's robust Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) traffic analytics solutions, establishing a new standard in smart city infrastructure and traffic management.

Outsight, known for their leading LiDAR technology and advanced 3D perception software, will provide real-time, granular traffic data with unmatched accuracy and reliability. GridMatrix, the industry leader in traffic analytics software, will leverage this high-definition data to generate comprehensive traffic reports, flow optimization, proactive incident detection and safety metrics.

Together, they will offer an integrated, end-to-end traffic management solution that promises to dramatically improve traffic monitoring, safety, and efficiency for their locale and state government customers and partners.

“Our partnership with GridMatrix opens up new possibilities in the field of proactive traffic safety analytics,” said Murat Atalay, Director of Customer Engagement and Solutions at Outsight. “By combining our technologies, we will provide municipalities with a powerful tool for understanding and managing traffic patterns in real time. This will enhance safety, reduce congestion, and promote more efficient, sustainable urban living.”

The combined offering will empower local and state governments with unprecedented insights into their road networks, particularly through cutting-edge surrogate safety metrics and analysis. By understanding the behavior and flow of traffic in real-time, authorities can make more informed decisions on road design, traffic signal timing, congestion management, and emergency response.

“The integration of Outsight's LiDAR perception technology with our traffic analytics platform will take our offerings to an entirely new level," said Austin Wilson, Vice President of Business Development of GridMatrix. "Our partners and customers will now have access to a more complete and accurate understanding of their road networks. This partnership will enable our combined products to usher in a new world of systemic safety, drive equitable innovation throughout communities, and revolutionize traffic management.”

The announcement of the Outsight-GridMatrix partnership signals a significant step forward in the ongoing digital transformation of urban and suburban landscapes. By leveraging artificial intelligence, LiDAR technology, and comprehensive analytics, the alliance sets a new standard for traffic management and city planning in the 21st century.

About GridMatrix:

GridMatrix is a leader in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) traffic analytics solutions. The company’s software empowers city and state governments with the data they need to improve traffic flow, enhance safety, and plan for future growth. Their solutions are built on a foundation of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data, enabling smarter, data-driven decision-making.

About Outsight:

Outsight’s software solutions track the motion of people and vehicles using 3D LiDAR data.

Operators of transportation hubs like airports and train stations but also sport venues, road infrastructures and industrial sites can now access accurate and anonymous Spatial Intelligence data, in order to improve operations and increase user safety and satisfaction.

Our international team of scientists and engineers drive the development of our solutions from Paris, San Francisco, and Sophia-Antipolis (Nice). To support our global outreach, we also operate commercial offices in the UK, Belgium, Spain, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

We believe that accelerating the adoption of LiDAR technology through robust and scalable software solutions will significantly contribute to making the world smarter, safer and more sustainable.

To learn more: https://www.outsight.ai/



