Solve.Care Secures "Best Connected Health Platform" Accolade at the 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- Solve.Care, a pioneering global healthcare platform powered by blockchain technology, is proud to announce its resounding success at the esteemed 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Awards. The company has been honored with the title of "Best Connected Health Platform," a recognition that showcases Solve.Care's commitment to revolutionizing the healthcare industry through cutting-edge innovations and connected solutions.
The MedTech Breakthrough Awards are designed to honor outstanding medical technologies, companies, and individuals that demonstrate innovation and excellence in various facets of the healthcare industry. Nearly 4,000 nominations were received from all over the world for the 2023 awards. The industry evaluation was extensive and extremely competitive. As a winner this year, Solve.Care is in great company – some of the winners from other categories include GE Healthcare, Teladoc, Philips, LetsGetChecked, Boston Scientific, Babylon, Sony, Virgin Pulse, COTA Healthcare, Sleep Number, LeanTaaS, Abbott, Invisalign, Elsevier, Amwell and many more impressive companies and startups in the larger digital health industry.
"We are honored to receive the 'Best Connected Health Platform' award from MedTech Breakthrough," said Pradeep Goel, CEO of Solve.Care. "Our commitment to driving innovation and transforming the healthcare landscape worldwide is an ongoing effort. Solve.Care’s mission has always been and will continue to be to empower individuals by enabling them to take control of their healthcare journey, and this award is a testament to the incredible work of our team and partners who share in our vision."
The recognition by the MedTech Breakthrough Awards serves as a testament to Solve.Care's position as a leader in the healthcare technology industry. By continuously pushing boundaries and exploring new avenues for digital transformation, Solve.Care remains at the forefront of revolutionizing the global healthcare landscape.
For more information about Solve.Care and its award-winning platform, please visit https://solve.care/
