Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,090 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,514 in the last 365 days.

Uzbek doctor awarded the title of professor of the prestigious medical institute of South Korea

UZBEKISTAN, June 21 - Uzbek doctor awarded the title of professor of the prestigious medical institute of South Korea

Doctor of Philosophy in Medical Sciences, traumatologist-orthopedist Kamolkhoja Eshnazarov was awarded the scientific degree of professor at the Daejeon Health Institute of Technology of the Republic of Korea.

According to the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan, at the next meeting of the board, which was held recently under the leadership of Minister of Health Amrillo Inoyatov, the specialist was solemnly awarded a certificate of professor for scientific and practical achievements in medicine, strengthening bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and South Korea, as well as for his contribution to further development of healthcare and medical education.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

Uzbek doctor awarded the title of professor of the prestigious medical institute of South Korea

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more