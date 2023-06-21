UZBEKISTAN, June 21 - Uzbek doctor awarded the title of professor of the prestigious medical institute of South Korea

Doctor of Philosophy in Medical Sciences, traumatologist-orthopedist Kamolkhoja Eshnazarov was awarded the scientific degree of professor at the Daejeon Health Institute of Technology of the Republic of Korea.

According to the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan, at the next meeting of the board, which was held recently under the leadership of Minister of Health Amrillo Inoyatov, the specialist was solemnly awarded a certificate of professor for scientific and practical achievements in medicine, strengthening bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and South Korea, as well as for his contribution to further development of healthcare and medical education.

Source: UzA