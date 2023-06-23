Veke highlights CSSI key challenges

Minister of Police and National, Security & Correctional Services (MPNSCS), Anthony Veke has identified some of the key challenges that has great impact on the progress of the Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) in the country.

Minister Veke, when delivering his speech during the opening of the 17th Senior Managers Strategic Planning Conference this week, said these key challenges have an impact on the progress of implementing the organisational annual business plan, activities, and programmes.

“The challenges include pressures from the 2023 SIG Budget Constraints, shift of Government’s Policy Priorities towards the Pacific Games 2023 and the National General Election 2024, ongoing infrastructure planning, building maintenance, settings of old aged Correctional Centres and Administrative buildings and Mobility and Logistic Capabilities for Operational support.

“Despite these limitations, CSSI, as an agency strives to meet International Obligations of the United Nations Minimum for Treatment of Prisoners and Standards, the Humanitarian Standards, Solomon Islands Constitution, CSSI Act 2007 and its supporting Regulations of 2008,” he said.

The Minister said in order to continue meeting these obligations, collaboration and multilateral partnerships is of critical importance.

“CSSI must continue to work closely with its key actors in fulfilling its mandate. These key actors include the Solomon Islands Government, Australian Government through the Justice Program, Queensland Correctional Services and other Non-Government Organisations who contributes to implement the core policies of Rehabilitation and Reintegration.

“Again, I wish to reiterate that despite the challenges highlighted earlier on, there are still positive partnerships and opportunities that are available for the CSSI to take advantage of in the fulfilment of its core mandates.

MPNSCS Deputy Director- Policy and Planning, Danny Lehe said given those uncertainty risk management is very important in any organisation operation because it helps in calculating the uncertainties and also predict their impact, consequently giving organizations a basis upon which they can make decisions.

“It prepares the organisation for the unexpected by mitigating or minimising the impacts of risk even before it occurs by acting proactively rather than reactively.”

Further to that, Lehe said monitoring and evaluation should also be put in place, as they can provide managers with detailed insights into how well their organisation is performing.

“By analysing data over time, they can identify strengths and weaknesses in their organisation, track progress against objectives, and ensure that resources are used efficiently.”

“Ultimately, this can enable managers to create better strategies and decisions to maximise the benefits of their organisation, as well as identify areas for improvement,” he concluded.

MPNSCS Deputy Director for Policy and Planning, Danny Lehe, delivered his presentation to the participants of the 17th Senior Managers Strategic Planning Conference for CSSI.

Workshop participants jot down notes for their group presentation.

CSSI Director Strategic Planning and Policy, Needy Taigeia provides support during group discussion.

MPNSCS Press