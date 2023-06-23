San Francisco Proclaims “Patrick & Co. Day” with 150th Anniversary Celebration of City's First Office Retail Store
San Francisco Proclaims June 23 “Patrick & Co. Day.” Tenacious Office Store Survived Every Cycle of Boom and Bust Since Second Wave of the 1873 Gold Rush.
We've been through two pandemics and two earthquakes -- and survive while major retail stores like Nordstroms, Gap and Whole Foods leave San Francisco because they can't compete with online retail.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- J. Patrick Co. survived every cycle of boom and bust in San Francisco since the second wave of the 1873 Gold Rush – and continues to hold on as a private company for 150 years while other stores flee the City or get acquired. How do they survive?
— Jamie Patrick
San Francisco politicians and business luminaries will be on hand to proclaim June 23 “Patrick & Co. Day” as the City’s first and oldest office supply company celebrates 150 years in business with four generations of historic items on display, Friday, June 23 at 5 pm at 111 Minna Gallery and The Deck SF. The street will be roped off and 200 business leaders will attend, sipping historic cocktails and listening to an old time string band.
Speakers will include:
- Aaron Peskin, President, San Francisco Board of Supervisors
- Sarah Dennis-Phillips, Executive Director of the Office of Economic and Workforce Development
- Richard Ciccarone - Events and Administration Manager, Yerba Buena Community Benefit District
In 1873, James Patrick established the first office store in San Francisco, selling rubber stamps to gold miners. Still in business 150 years later, the privately-held company now has his Grandson, Jamie Patrick, at the helm.
“How do we survive, and keep thriving, while retail stores and businesses get acquired all around us?," Jamie asks? "We treat our employees like family. We have extremely low turnover – including a 97 year old employees who has been with us for 37 years."
Patrick & Co. has not just survived pandemics, economic downturns and earthquakes – the company keeps innovating as San Francisco's business needs evolve from picks and shovels -- to smartphones and cloud computing.
The stores have become more “tactile” – with eclectic, visual and artistic supplies that a business might need to host a party, a corporate offsite or a team building activity – such as art supplies, colored pencils, gift cards, backpacks, bespoke stationery, fine paper, furniture and computer accessories.
“Our employees are experts who can brainstorm with a customer to come up with creative ideas. Patrick & Co’s personal customer service, diverse inventory and location close to business keeps Patrick & Co. at the forefront despite competition from Amazon and big box stores,” says Patrick.
A 150 year retrospective of San Francisco history will be displayed at 111 Minna Gallery, from 1878 to the present -- a rollercoaster of boom and bust that the tenacious retailer continues to survive. Patrick & Co.'s history encompasses the Gold Rush, two earthquakes, two pandemics, Great Depression, recessions, the birth of the Personal Computer and the Dot Com boom -- and now, the next big wave of innovation that will drive finance and technology (again) in the City.
Once again, J. Patrick & Co., San Francisco’s office supplier, is selling the “picks and axes” of the intellectual gold rush – because even Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies need chairs, desks and office supplies.
ABOUT PATRICK & Co.
Patrick & Co is a family owned office supply company with a 150 year history in San Francisco. We have two retail locations in downtown San Francisco and a great website that features over 30,000 items available for next day delivery in the continental United States.
Our corporate offices are located at: 560 Market Street, 2nd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94105. For more information and ordering, visit: https://www.patrickandco.com
MEDIA NOTE:
Members of the news media are welcome to attend the celebration by RSVP to sales@patrickandco.com
Giselle Bisson
Chain Reaction PR
+1 650-557-8638
giselle@visibilityshift.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram