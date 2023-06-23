Personal Care Ingredients Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Personal Care Ingredients Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Personal Care Ingredients Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the personal care ingredients market research. As per TBRC’s personal care ingredients market forecast, the personal care ingredients market size is predicted to reach a value of $19.94 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.1% through the forecast period.

The increasing young population would contribute to the personal care ingredients market demand in the forecast period. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include BASF SE, Ashland, Solvay, Dow, Clariant, Croda International PLC., Evonik Industries AG, J.M. Huber Corporation, Solvay S.A, Huntsman International LLC, The Lubrizol Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V, Pharmacos, Nouryon, Lonza, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., KCC Corporation, Galaxy Surfactants.

Personal Care Ingredients Market Segments

1) By Ingredients: Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers, Conditioning Polymers, Other Ingredients

2) By Source: Natural Ingredients, Synthetic Ingredients

3) By Application: Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Cosmetics, Other Applications

These types of care ingredients are used in skincare, haircare, oral care, and make-up products. The ingredients used in the product are usually obtained through synthetic and natural sources. Synthetic materials include parabens, sodium lauryl sulfate, formaldehyde, and propylene glycol; whereas natural ingredients include cocoa butter, coconut oil, soy seeds, and essential oils.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Personal Care Ingredients Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

