Water Testing Equipment Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Water Testing Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Water Testing Equipment Market Worth?

The market size for water testing equipment has seen robust growth in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $4.7 billion in 2024 to $4.99 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. Factors such as regulatory compliance, increased industrialization and urbanization, heightened environmental consciousness, concerns over public health, and economic development have contributed to the growth during the historic period.

The size of the water testing equipment market is predicted to experience robust expansion in the upcoming years, rising to a value of $6.17 billion in 2029 with a 5.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The anticipated growth for this forecast period is due to factors such as the growing worldwide water shortage, the broadening of industrial activities, research, and development initiatives, deteriorating water infrastructure, and the appearance of new contaminants. Other anticipated trends within this same forecast period encompass advancements in technology, increased rigidity of water quality regulations, heightened demand for point-of-use testing, scrutiny on emerging contaminants, and growth in economically developing regions.

What Are The Factors Driving The Water Testing Equipment Market?

There is an anticipated progression in the water testing equipment market due to the increasing consumer preference for bottled water. Bottled water is essentially potable water sold in various containers such as plastic and glass bottles, and its demand is significantly influenced by factors like water quality concerns, convenience, and lifestyle preferences. In the production process of bottled water, water testing equipment plays a crucial role in ensuring that the water fits the regulatory standards and is contaminant-free before being bottled and made available to consumers. As an example, the Beverage Marketing Corporation, a US-based analytics and financial services firm, stated that the overall volume of bottled water went up from 15.7 billion gallons in 2021 to 15.9 billion gallons in 2022, indicating a growth rate of 1.1%. Hence, this escalating demand for bottled water is acting as a catalyst in the expansion of the water testing equipment market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Water Testing Equipment Market?

Major players in the Water Testing Equipment include:

• General Electric Company

• DENSO CORPORATION

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• 3M Company

• Danaher Corporation

• ABB Ltd.

• Merck KGaA

• Emerson Electric Co.

• SGS SA

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Water Testing Equipment Sector?

Prominent firms in the water testing equipment market are striving to gain a competitive edge through the creation of portable water testing instruments like the PE149 Portable Multiparameter Water Quality Analyzer. This compact and portable device is designed for the quick and convenient evaluation of water quality and safety, suitable for various environments such as residential areas, labs, industrial sites, and outdoor spaces. For example, ELICO Ltd., an Indian water testing service provider, introduced the PE149 Portable Multiparameter Water Quality Analyzer in July 2023. The device provides a comprehensive solution for analyzing the quality of drinking water by checking key parameters such as pH, conductivity, turbidity, chloride, residual chlorine, total alkalinity, and total hardness. It features a 5-inch high-definition screen and a user-friendly interface for easy operation, and auto-calibration for water parameters for simplified testing. Data transfer and analysis are made easy with connectivity options like USB, Bluetooth, and NFC, backed by a built-in GPS tracker for accurate geo-tagging of samples. The device also boasts storage for more than 1000 samples, crisp measurement precision due to stable LED light sources, and compatibility with multiple path lengths.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Water Testing Equipment Market Share?

The water testing equipmentmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Device Type: Stationary Or Bench-Top, Portable

2) By Test Type: pH Test, Dissolved Oxygen Test, Conductivity Test, Turbidity Test, T.D.C. Tests (Total Dissolved Content)

3) By Technology: Electrochemistry, Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy, Chromatography And Mass Spectrometry, Process Analyzers

4) By Application: Industrial, Environmental, Laboratory, Government

Subsegments:

1) By Stationary Or Bench-Top: Laboratory Instruments, Multi-Parameter Meters, Ion Selective Electrodes (ISE), Spectrophotometers, pH Meters, Conductivity Meters

2) By Portable: Handheld Meters, Portable Spectrophotometers, Portable pH Meters, Portable Turbidity Meters, Field Testing Kits, TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) Meters

What Are The Regional Trends In The Water Testing Equipment Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the market for water testing equipment and is projected to maintain its growth. The market report for water testing equipment includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

