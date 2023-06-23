The AIIA is seeking a National Operations Manager

Position Available: National Operations Manager. Applications close July 15.

This is your chance to be part of a leading institution supporting Australia’s connections and knowledge with the outside world. Our growing team is looking for a new national operations manager who will assist in project execution while focusing on the daily operations of an established not-for-profit. Founded in 1924, the Australian Institute of International Affairs is the only truly national organisation of its kind, with branches in every state and territory capital. The national office of the institute has a vibrant program of international exchange, including recent study tours to Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and the Pacific, and roundtables on Taiwan and Korea.

You’ll be based in the national office of the institute, with broad oversight of the office’s affairs. You will also assist in the design and execution overseas study tours and roundtable events between Australian and overseas practitioners and scholars of foreign affairs. You’ll also oversee the institute’s internship program, the website, some publications, social media and stakeholder relations of the institute. Some experience in management and/or events coordination would be an advantage, and you may be asked to travel overseas as part of your role. Some knowledge of and interest in international affairs is crucial to the role.

Please note that application is by email. Applications submitted through the Seek portal will not be considered. Details are at the end of this posting.

Candidates will have:

a keen sense of detail.

project management experience, particularly in terms of event organisation.

good customer relations.

an interest in foreign affairs.

You would be expected to work for four days at a full time equivalent of $60,000-$70,000, plus superannuation. You would receive a one-year contract, with scope for indefinite extension thereafter.

Roles and responsibilities

Project execution Assists in conceptualising and writing project grants and reports Cooperates with the national executive director and other staff to organise and execute major events, including the AIIA National Conference. Handles project reporting. Conceives and organises own events, with the assistance of other staff and interns. Introduces and chairs public institute events. Manages the #AIIANextGen Network, the institute’s program for early career professionals interested in international affairs.

Organises occasional panels and speakers at the national conference centre.

Intern management Designs and maintains the national office intern program, including intern recruitment. Designs a training program. Liaises with external stakeholders to enhance intern experience through excursions and guest lectures. Is the primary point of contact for interns.

Website management Monitors content of the AIIA Website and ensures content and style adheres to AIIA policies. Liaises with the website developer to optimise presentation of content. Oversight of Australian Outlook, the institute’s weekly publication, to ensure that the editorial team meets targets.

Social media management Develops and implements the national office’s social media strategy and approaches in order to: Maximise awareness of events and publications, including Australian Outlook. Enhance the reputation of the institute. Manages the process for collection and publishing of branch and national office videos on YouTube.

Stakeholder relations Assists the National Executive Director in stakeholder management. Receives inquiries from branch officers in areas related to role.

Fundraising Assists in raising fund from donations and projects to ensure the financial viability of the national office. Maintains and extends existing sources of funding where possible. Seeks new donations and projects where viable.

Other tasks as determined by the national executive director

Salary is on a pro-rata basis for four days per week.

Applicants should apply via email, before 5pm on July 15 to communications@internationalaffairs.org.au with the following attached as Word or pdf documents:

A curriculum vitae of no more than two pages, listing relevant work experience and education. A cover letter of interest of no more than two pages covering your interest and relevant experience for this position. The names and contact details of two referees.

If you would like to discuss the role, please phone 0262822133.